It is not often that a professional athlete revels in the fun of being narrowly beaten in the final stages of a rip-roaring sporting contest by a long-time adversary, but that is exactly what Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc did after finishing less than a second behind Max Verstappen in Formula One’s stellar Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday evening.“It wasn’t enough today but oh my God I really enjoyed that race... Every race should be like this!”, beamed the Monegasque in his post-race interview, the sweat tumbling down his cheeks in the thick Gulf heat after just under two hours...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO