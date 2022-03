Oscar-winning rerecording mixer Paul Massey — who is set to receive the Cinema Audio Society’s highest honor, the career achievement award, during the 58th Cinema Audio Society Awards on March 19 — is a guest on a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen. In this conversation with THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Massey talks about his work on No Time to Die, for which he earned his 10th Academy Award nomination. And he’s joined by some friends and colleagues to talk about his career.More from The Hollywood ReporterPeter Bowles, Star of British Sitcom 'To the Manor Born,' Dies...

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO