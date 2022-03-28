ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your questions answered about colon surgery

 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2C1B_0ery0LU000 We'll be live with Dr. Amit Agarwal, MD, Assistant Professor, Colon and Rectal Surgeon, to answer frequently asked questions about colon and rectal surgeries.

Have a question about Colon and Rectal surgery? Submit them below and the experts might answer your question live!

Watch it on our ABC13 Facebook page March 30 at 12pm.

Speaker: Amit Agarwal, MD | Colon and Rectal Surgeon

A Texas native, Dr. Amit Agarwal received his medical degree from St. George's University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. He completed his internship and residency in general surgery and his fellowship in colon and rectal surgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth in Houston.

Board certified in general surgery, Dr. Agarwal has been in practice since 2010. His clinical interests include minimally invasive and robotic surgery of the colon and rectum, colonoscopy for cancer screening, benign and malignant conditions of the colon, rectum and anus as well as pelvic floor disorders, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn's disease, colitis, ulcerative colitis), and treatment of incontinence.

Dr. Agarwal enjoys building relationships with his patients. He takes the time to listen to their concerns and is known for his patience and bedside manner. He is engaged in the latest research in his field to enhance patient care and takes an evidence-based medicine approach before considering surgery. Dr. Agarwal treats patients of all ages for the whole spectrum of disease processes involving the colon and rectum. He speaks Spanish and Hindi.

The author of a number of peer reviewed medical journal articles and book chapters, Dr. Agarwal is a member of the American College of Surgeons, American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, the Texas Medical Association, and the Harris County Medical Society. He is involved in surgical education and clinical research.

Dr. Agarwal and his wife, who is also a physician, live in West University. In his free time, he enjoys going to sporting events, running, skiing, deep sea fishing and spending time with family and friends.

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

