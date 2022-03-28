ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike McDaniel: Tom Brady trade rumors are 'fake news'

By Mike Masala
 1 day ago
For over a year now, rumors have been circulating around the Miami Dolphins and their quarterback position. It started with whispers about a trade for Deshaun Watson, and in recent months, the gossip has transitioned into a conversation about Tom Brady coming to Miami.

Through all of this, the Dolphins have flipped back and forth from not wanting to discuss rumors to publicly and privately backing Tua Tagovailoa as their quarterback.

In the most recent instance of the rumor mill swirling, a former Boston radio host insinuated that there’s a chance that Brady tries to work his way to the Dolphins. This comes after reports that Miami was trying to get Brady and Sean Payton this offseason before Brian Flores’ lawsuit was dropped.

At the owners’ meetings on Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel shut down those rumors about acquiring Brady.

On the surface, Brady to Miami would make a lot of sense right now to capitalize on the talent that they have on the roster. However, it would take a ton of work to get a move like this done, and the Dolphins would basically be throwing away their whole offensive scheme to adapt to Brady’s just like they did in Tampa Bay.

It’s good to hear McDaniel coming out and denying this at his first availability since the rumors began swirling again.

Tom Brady
#Dolphins
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

