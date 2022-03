By now, you've almost certainly seen the most exciting moment from last night's Academy Awards show: Will Smith's on-stage slapping of Chris Rock. It was one of those moments that's so surreal it almost seemed to be staged. But no, that really happened. In response to a joke Rock told about Smith's wife—the comedian mockingly congratulated Jada Pinkett Smith on starring in "G.I. Jane II," an apparent reference to the star's shaved head and recently-made-public struggle with hair loss—Smith strode onto the Oscar stage and delivered a single, firm, right-handed slap to Rock's face before returning to his seat and shouting several expletives at the host.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO