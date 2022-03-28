One person sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and arrested for DUI

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say a 59-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run incident Thursday evening. Police were dispatched at around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Sixth Street and Cedar Avenue on the report of a hit-and-run incident. When they arrived, they found the victim unresponsive and with “significant injuries.” The victim was taken to Regions Hospital where he is listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Police reviewed surveillance footage and observed a silver BMW strike the man and leave the scene. A witness told police that the man was crossing the street when he was struck. According to police, a 37-year-old man arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and said his mechanic was driving the vehicle. He said the mechanic told him he hit someone and fled the scene. “The man gave officers information about the suspect and said he wasn’t in the car at the time of the accident,” police said. Police located the BMW and impounded it. The investigation is active. No arrests have yet been made.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO