LISTEN: Derek Bullen in defense of weatlh

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Perhaps you’ve heard: Everybody hates their job now. “No One Wants to Work,” The New York Times Magazine declared on its cover in February. In the issue, the writer Noreen Malone explained that amid “widespread employee dissatisfaction” in the Great Resignation, the pandemic had “alerted new swaths of people to their distaste for their jobs.” New York magazine agreed: Under the headline “Everyone Has a Job and Nobody’s Happy,” Kevin T. Dugan wrote that “even though the number of jobs may be outstanding, the quality of those jobs have been eroding.” This might explain why the subreddit Antiwork—tagline: “Unemployment for all, not just the rich!”—grew from a couple hundred thousand subscribers at the beginning of 2021 to more than 1 million by the end of the year. Kevin McKenzie, a site moderator, told Rolling Stone that the channel reflected “the general displeasure with working, as a whole, and not feeling fulfilled.” Perfectly encapsulating all this outrage, Recode’s Rani Molla wrote: “Hating work is having a moment.” Even Kim Kardashian agrees, recently claiming that “nobody wants to work."

JOBS ・ 4 DAYS AGO