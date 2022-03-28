ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

LISTEN: Derek Bullen in defense of weatlh

By Kimberly Sizemore
accesswdun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian entrepreneur was inspired to write "In Defense of Wealth" after a conversation...

accesswdun.com

Center for Public Integrity

The racist history that helps explain our present wealth gap

Do you know the history of discrimination in your community?. We delved into Waterloo, Iowa, for a podcast about the country’s racial wealth gap. What we saw included two types of real estate racism that played out coast to coast in the United States. Both erected barriers to wealth-building that still hurt people today, Black families especially, decades after the practices were declared illegal.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian
Mental_Floss

7 Historical Horror Books to Read, Recommended by Author Alma Katsu

It's impossible to discuss historical horror fiction today without mentioning author Alma Katsu, whose books often inject supernatural elements into true events that were already dark to begin with. In her 2018 novel The Hunger, the members of the Donner Party are plagued by a mysterious evil in addition to the harsh weather and lack of food that doomed them in real life. Her 2020 follow-up The Deep uses a ghost story to connect the sinkings of the Titanic and Britannic.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Glamour

The Real-Life Socialites Who Inspired the Characters of The Gilded Age

Julian Fellowes’s The Gilded Age chronicles the social lives—and melodramas—of the wealthy New York elite in the 1880s and 90s. Carrie Coon plays Mrs. Russell, a “nouveau riche” wife of a controversial railroad tycoon, who quickly learns that social currency cannot be bought with real currency. Then there's Donna Murphy's Mrs. Astor, the de facto ring leader of the city’s elite, who surrounds herself with a curated crowd. Finally, Nathan Lane is Ward McAllister, a haughty Southern gentleman who fancies himself as a cultural man about town. The HBO show is a grand, guilty pleasure—that, like any good historical fiction, very much borrows from reality.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sira Mas

Opinion: Are You a Bad Listener?

In this article, we will talk about bad listeners and some annoying habits they have in common. If you’ve ever dealt with someone who interrupts you as soon as you start a sentence, you probably know how frustrating it can be.
The Newberg Graphic

New play explores experiences of Muslim-American women, tackles universal themes

Rohina Malik's 'The Hijabis' features three Muslim-American women and their familiar life journeys.A new play is hitting the stage at George Fox University at the end of March. Known as "The Hijabis," the production follows several Muslim-American women as they navigate life's milestones. It was written by acclaimed American playwright Rohina Malik and is directed by Genevieve Fowler, Malik's friend and colleague. "The Hijabis is the story of three women who are very familiar to us and are living a very American life," Fowler said. "They're going through love, loss, big life changes and also have a unique experience...
RELIGION
Deseret News

How the golden rule brings Americans together

In a country rife with divisions, here’s one thing Americans agree on, whether young or old, Christian or secular, Democrat or Republican: the value of the golden rule. A new survey from Deseret News and The Marist Poll showed that 92% of U.S. adults say the call to “do unto others as they would do unto you” is a “very necessary” or “necessary” part of their personal lives. Strong levels of support for the golden rule can be found in every major faith group, at every education level and in every generation.
RELIGION
The Atlantic

The Myth That Most Americans Hate Their Job

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Perhaps you’ve heard: Everybody hates their job now. “No One Wants to Work,” The New York Times Magazine declared on its cover in February. In the issue, the writer Noreen Malone explained that amid “widespread employee dissatisfaction” in the Great Resignation, the pandemic had “alerted new swaths of people to their distaste for their jobs.” New York magazine agreed: Under the headline “Everyone Has a Job and Nobody’s Happy,” Kevin T. Dugan wrote that “even though the number of jobs may be outstanding, the quality of those jobs have been eroding.” This might explain why the subreddit Antiwork—tagline: “Unemployment for all, not just the rich!”—grew from a couple hundred thousand subscribers at the beginning of 2021 to more than 1 million by the end of the year. Kevin McKenzie, a site moderator, told Rolling Stone that the channel reflected “the general displeasure with working, as a whole, and not feeling fulfilled.” Perfectly encapsulating all this outrage, Recode’s Rani Molla wrote: “Hating work is having a moment.” Even Kim Kardashian agrees, recently claiming that “nobody wants to work."
JOBS
The Guardian

Letter: Sir John Elliott obituary

In the 1990s, as a teacher of A-level early modern English and European history, I leaned heavily on Sir John Elliott’s excellent book Imperial Spain to provide me with a guide and source material. I even persuaded our school librarian to buy three copies so that my students could dip in and extend their own awareness – almost unheard of as the budget was so tight.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deseret News

The last Shakers

At their peak, there were 5,000 Shakers. Only two remain. The faith group’s impact on America’s cultural and religious landscape will endure long after they’re gone.
RELIGION
CBS LA

Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest event

Book publisher Simon & Schuster (a Paramount Global sister company) has announced the lineup for the second edition of AuthorFest, a series of virtual author events that, through a network of book festivals, literary venues and author lecture series, provide live author programming to communities and readers in the U.S. and Canada.The Spring 2022 AuthorFest event is scheduled for March 31 at 5 p.m. PST and will feature #1 internationally bestselling authors Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich, who have created some of the most iconic recurring characters in fiction. Readers attending this virtual event will have a chance to see Evanovich and DeMille discuss how...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Companion Piece by Ali Smith review – scintillating tales across the centuries

Companion Piece is a fitting title for Ali Smith’s12th novel, her first after the extraordinary Seasonal Quartet. It’s a book that springs from the same source as its predecessors – written and published swiftly, it is about as real-time as novels get, set in the heart of lockdown in “this land of union-jack-the-lads in the year of our lord two thousand and twenty one”. It feels as if Smith so enjoyed the breakneck speed of writing her quartet that she has produced this: a companion piece. Even the (beautiful) David Hockney cover looks like it was designed to sit on a shelf next to the Quartet.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox News

Listen up, teachers: stop going woke

The far-left's attempts to destroy our nation's history and indoctrinate our children must be stopped. I recently posted a short video praising Oklahoma, where I teach U.S. history and serve as Secretary of Education, for being one of the first in the nation to ban Critical Race Theory when Governor Kevin Stitt signed HB 1775 last year. The video sparked criticism because I recognized the United States as the greatest nation in the history of the world.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Reason.com

The 1619 Project Unrepentantly Pushes Junk History

"I too yearn for universal justice," wrote Zora Neale Hurston in her autobiography, Dust Tracks on a Road, "but how to bring it about is another thing." The black novelist's remarks prefaced a passage where she grappled with the historical legacy of slavery in the African-American experience. Perhaps unexpectedly, Hurston informed her readers that she had "no intention of wasting my time beating on old graves with a club."
BOOKS & LITERATURE

