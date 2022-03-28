Travis Scott Plays First Show Since Astroworld Tragedy

Rapper Travis Scott played his first show since the tragic Astroworld concert last year, during which 10 people died at the Houston, Texas-based show in November.

In his latest performance, which occurred on Saturday night (March 26), Scott performed a short set, which included his 2018 hit “Sicko Mode,” at a pre-Oscars house part in Bel Air, California.

On hand for the event were a number of big celebrities, including actor Leonardo DiCaprio, tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, and actor Tobey Maguire, along with others.

Photos surfaced of Scott with Maguire, which you can see below. Twitter user Tobey Maguire & Kristen Dunst Web, wrote: “Tobey Maguire partying with Travis Scott yesterday (March 26)”

Scott’s performance comes four months since the Astroworld tragedy, which led to dozens of injuries and the death of 10 concert attendees, who were trampled by the large crowd at the festival.

Many have pointed to Scott, who they say, should have done more from the stage. Others, however, have claimed Scott couldn’t have done more than he did and that he is not at fault for the deaths.

In the wake of the tragedy, Scott launched an initiative, Project Heal, to help venues and concerts be more prepared for crowd safety in the future. Others, including the grandparents of one of the victims, have criticized those efforts calling them a PR stunt.

“My grandfather was an educator who made a difference in thousands of young lives throughout his life,” said Scott in a statement about Project Heal. “He is a major influence on me and countless others, whose dreams he believed in, whose hopes he invested in, and whose futures he made big. It’s in his spirit that we are creating projects and programs that will look to the future of our communities and create hope and excellence in as many lives as possible.”

In December, the House Oversight and Reform Committee launched an inquiry into the Astroworld tragedy and sent a letter to Live Nation’s president and CEO Michael Rapino asking for more information about the event, saying: “Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival.”

Live Nation and Scott are facing a lawsuit for the tragedy after the nearly 400 lawsuits regarding the events have been filed as one case.

Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage