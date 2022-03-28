ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Peach Pit Sequence Moving Times on New Album ‘From 2 to 3’

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 1 day ago

Everything switched on for Peach Pit once RAM started playing. Once drummer Mikey Pascuzzi played the 1971 Paul and Linda McCartney album while holed up in a cabin on the island of Gabriola, just off mainland Vancouver, with the rest of the band, Peach Pit’s pilgrimage to start writing their third album From 2 to 3, pushed them down a rabbit hole of rediscovering old Beatles records, George Harrison’s solo material and newer elements that permeated the new album.

“‘RAM’ is a great record because it has everything you could ever want,” says Peach Pit singer and songwriter Neil Smith. “It’s got a slow ballad, pop songs, blues songs, and rock songs. We don’t necessarily have that on this record, but it kind of became a goal for us. We wanted to make an album that has a bunch of different stuff on it.”

Revisiting The Beatles in a different way, along with more classic rock and folk of Cat Stevens and Neil Young, From 2 to 3, a follow up to Peach Pit’s 2020 released You and Your Friends, is a collection of songs reflecting personal and external devoted to folkier arrangements fitting in harmonica, cowbell, lap steel, and tambourine, with all hands on board playing instruments.

From 2 to 3 opens on the indie-pop drips of “Up Granville” to the uptempo “Vickie” and the more surf rock notations of “Pepsi on the House.” From 2 to 3 glistens with folk-dipped guitars and more Americana swoops of “Look Out!” through “Give Up Baby Go and “Last Days of Lonesome,” ending on the bare guitar of longing missive “From 2 to 3″—At 2 am / Your emails open on my phone / I’m reading ’em again alone / And caught like that / Just suckered by those thoughts we had / As I get by on you so heavily.

Smith spoke to American Songwriter about the journey to From 2 to 3, flexing the songwriting muscles, and finding his inner McCartney.

_____

American Songwriter: Peach Pit is holed up on a remote island together and out comes a new album. How did everything come together around From 2 to 3 from the time of You and Your Friends (2020)?

Neil Smith: It began pretty soon after we finished recording You and Your Friends. When we first started the band, we didn’t really know anything about how to make an album or what to do, then suddenly you have 10 songs, and then you put out an album. That’s kind of how it worked for the first one. Then from there, we just started touring a ton and throughout that time, I was still writing songs but I didn’t even think about the fact that we also had to make another album. Then we got signed to Columbia, and they said ‘we need another record from you guys.’ Songwriting is a muscle. At least it feels that way for me. If you don’t keep working on songs all the time and keep writing lyrics and melodies, it definitely becomes harder the less you do it. After our last album, I didn’t want to fall into that same thing again, and just kept writing songs—and I never really stopped. When the pandemic hit, and there was nothing else to do, it seemed like a good opportunity to make another record.

AS: Working through a much larger batch of songs, what made you land on these 11?

NS: We recorded songs and it took a while to figure out the track order and what would feel like the best record for us. On our last album, there were a lot of effects on the guitars and vocal effects. On this record, we really wanted to have the guitars sound like guitars and the drums sound like drums and the vocals sound like we were singing and playing together, so these 11 songs were the best version of the record.

AS: All of you were rediscovering Paul McCartney and The Beatles, and obsessively listening to artists like Neil Young. How did this “musical awakening” impact the songs you were writing?

NS: As a group, we’ve definitely changed. We’ve definitely become more collaborative over the years. I used to be pretty protective over the songs that I wrote, kind of precious about them. Typically, I would write a song at home on my acoustic guitar, working on the verses and the choruses, so I had a vision in my head of how I wanted the song to sound. Then I bring it to the band, and maybe that changes. I think more than anything, I’ve realized that my bandmates are great songwriters in their own right, and great musicians, so I’ve learned to trust them more. My own songwriting process has pretty much stayed the same throughout. I’ve also realized that writing songs is very therapeutic for me, even if nobody was going to listen to our music or anything. I always write songs just because it’s one of the only things that really makes me feel better if I have something on my mind, or something is weighing heavy on me, or I’m trying to work through something. Just getting your story down on the page releases something.

AS: Some songs are inspired by people and places on From 2 to 3. What was reflected most from your own life on some of the tracks?

NS: A lot of parts of the album are about my own personal struggles with alcoholism. I quit drinking four years ago, and there’s lots of tunes on our records where I’ve talked about nights when I got really hammered, kind of self-deprecating, or my penchant for blacking out. On this album, I spoke about it more openly from the perspective of somebody who doesn’t drink anymore and looking back on those times. There are definitely some songs on this album that are about a relationship that I was in over the past few years. Sometimes I write a song and I don’t fully understand what I’m singing about when it comes out. Later on, that relationship ended and I listened to the song and it has a new meaning to me all of a sudden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZDbz_0erxhqq400

AS: Why did you land on From 2 to 3 as the title?

NS: It was kind of a double entendre. That [“From 2 to 3”] was the first or second song that I wrote for the record and it happened like every cliche songwriter experience. I woke up in the middle of the night from a horrible dream about an ex-girlfriend. It felt so real, and I was depressed. Then I grabbed my guitar and wrote the song pretty quickly. I wrote it from 2 [a.m.] until 3 a.m., so I thought it would be a good song title. Then I was thinking that it is our third record…

AS: Were there any songs that were unrecognizable and completely transformed from their initial state to the final cut during recording?

NS: “Everything About You” stands out in my mind because it was a weird way that song kind of came about. I was trying to do a sort of a Paul McCartney thing where it’s got a Part A, Part B, Part C and it doesn’t really have a verse or chorus. It’s three distinct parts, almost like three verses or three courses, but they’re all different from each other. Robbie [Lackritz] brought out the best parts of them. The beginning of the song is very melodramatic. It’s very slow and dark sounding. Then the second part has this cool pickup where it goes into more of a mid-tempo folk song. The last is just the chorus of the song, which just repeats over and over again. Robbie got Chris [guitarist Christopher Vanderkooy] to record a really kind of cool guitar part over that, and then we added some mandolin at the end since Chris was inspired by an R.E.M. song, maybe “Losing My Religion,” that had mandolin on it.

“From 2 to 3” also went full circle. It started out as a very sort of solemn tune, just me and my acoustic guitar. And then when we brought it to the band, it turned into a rock song somehow. After we sent Robbie the demo, he said it was all wrong and returned it to its original form.

AS: What kind of songs do you find yourself gravitating towards more now?

NS: I’m always trying to push myself to look outside of myself and not fall into the same patterns that I always seem to fall into. Right now, I recently went through a breakup, so I’m just working on seven breakup tunes.

AS: After so much time with these songs, is there ever a strange sense of detachment from them now that they are out in the world?

NS: Definitely. I think we always feel that way. Once you record the album, and once you’re so into writing it, you get really obsessed with the songs. Then once you’re working on the record, you get really into that. Then once you finish the album it seems like it was a long time ago. I listened to the record so many times every day, thinking about it. At this point, I can’t listen to it ever again. Now it’s for everyone else to listen to and we don’t have to think about it anymore. We’re already thinking about the next album. I want to try to put out as many albums as we can fit into our time as a band together. We’ll play tons of shows this year and hopefully, write a bunch, then maybe in two years, we’ll have another record put out.

Photo: Mackenzie Walker

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Like a Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan

Perhaps the most recognizable and popular song by the legendary American songwriter and performer Bob Dylan, “Like a Rolling Stone” certainly crystalized the artist going electric. With it, the folk lifestyle and image he’d cultivated went in the rear-view mirror. The Origins. Dylan first released “Like a...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Declined, But Here’s The Country Music Artists That Are In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton shocked the world when she politely declined the offer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although she was very grateful for the offer, and has some rock and roll cred considering she’s covered songs by Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, and Neil Young, she admitted that she’s a country music artist, and wouldn’t feel right if she accepted the offer.
MUSIC
EW.com

Michael Bublé on how Paul McCartney and being a Swiftie shaped his new album

Michael Bublé may be a music star himself, but that doesn't mean he's not also a fan. The crooner, who returns March 25 with Higher, adores The Beatles and Taylor Swift. Like much of the rest of the world. But when he started piecing together his new album, he wanted to push himself creatively in ways he never had before — that meant seeking out fresh producers and inspirations.
MUSIC
96.5 The Rock

10 Best Metal Covers of Hit Country Songs

In the realm of popular (that is to say, non-classical) music, the metal and country genres might, at first glance, seem about as far apart as you can get. It's hard to discern any obvious link between the acoustic-guitar backed yodeling of “singing brakeman” Jimmie Rodgers and the plugged-in, thundering attack of, say, Fit For An Autopsy.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Linda Mccartney
Person
Cat Stevens
Person
George Harrison
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson stuns in bodycon dress during Dolly Parton tribute at ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson won a standing ovation for her incredible tribute to Dolly Parton at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Monday night. And while her powerhouse vocals were nothing short of incredible, we were also blown away by her gorgeous appearance! The singer looked otherworldly in a beautiful, black, velvet dress that hugged her curves as she belted out Dolly's classic hit I Will Always Love You.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Johnny Cash Left Elvis Alone During His Final Years

Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash essentially started their careers back around the same time. They were part of the Million Dollar Quartet recording with Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis and often toured together. While they were good friends, ultimately they stopped talking during Elvis Presley’s final years. Johnny’s...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals Which Artist She’d Love to Hear Cover ‘Jolene’

Dolly Parton knows just who she’d like to cover her hit song “Jolene.” Any guesses, Outsiders? I’ll give you a hint—it’s Beyonce!. Parton recently spoke virtually with best-selling author James Patterson on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” to promote the pair’s thriller novel “Run, Rose, Run.” During the interview, Noah asked the 76-year-old country legend about how she’d feel if the popular “Halo” singer covered her iconic song.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Linda Ronstadt Is Now 75 And Hasn’t Performed For Over 15 Years

Linda Ronstadt is an iconic rock music artist and is said to be one of the highest-paid women in the music industry. Unfortunately, she received a medical diagnosis years ago that forced her to retire from recording and performing her music. Even so, she will always remain an icon and force to be reckoned with.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequences#Pepsi#House#Americana
Glamour

Kelly Clarkson Proves She’s the Queen of Covers With Her Dolly Parton Tribute at the ACMs

Kelly Clarkson proves yet again that she is the queen of covers with a beautiful tribute to Dolly Patron at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7. At the ceremony, the American Idol alum sang a rendition of Parton’s 1973 song “I Will Always Love You,” a classic that was also immortalized by Whitney Houston in her own cover for the 1992 movie The Bodyguard.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Joni Mitchell Reacts to Harry Styles’ New Album: “Love the Title”

Harry Styles received some high praise from one of his idols after revealing the name of his third album, Harry’s House, out May 20. The title is one close to Mitchell since she wrote and recorded a song called “Harry’s House” on her seventh album, The Hissing of Summer Lawns, in 1975. Mitchell’s song reflected the 1970 Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young hit “Our House,” written by Graham Nash about the house he and Mitchell shared in Laurel Canyon from 1968 to 1970.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
Place
Vancouver, CA
DoYouRemember?

Revisiting Dolly Parton’s Tearful Tribute To Kenny Rogers, Two Years After His Death

It’s officially been two years since we lost the great Kenny Rogers, and we’re remembering him by resisting Dolly Parton’s tribute to him. Rogers had garnered quite the career for himself, with hits like “The Gambler,” Islands In The Stream,” and his duet with Dolly Parton, “Lucille.” Throughout his career, he actually amassed twenty-four number-one hits.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

8 Songs You Didn’t Know Michael Bolton Wrote for Other Artists

Best known for his chart-topping power-pop ballads of the 1990s, including “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” “Said I Loved You…But I Lied,” and his soulful take on the 1966 Percy Sledge classic “When A Man Loves a Woman,” Michael Bolton has crisscrossed genres throughout his nearly 50-year career, from his earlier days in metal band Blackjack in the late ’70s to joining Luciano Pavarotti for a rendition of “Vesti La Giubba,” then co-writing Kanye West’s The College Dropout single “Never Let Me Down.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Meaning: How Brian Jones’ Sitar Transformed “Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones

Inspired by more experimentation around arrangements and a desire to write all of their songs, Aftermath was a groundbreaking album for The Rolling Stones. It was a new undertaking for the Stones with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards writing the entire album. While “Paint It Black” colored in some of the band’s new musical pictures, it still remains a bit of a lyrical mystery.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Doja Cat Says She’s Quitting Music: “I’m Out”

Doja Cat claimed that she is quitting music following a recent clash with fans. “It’s gone and I don’t give a fuck anymore I fucking quit I can’t wait to fucking disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” tweeted the R&B artist on March 24. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a fucking fool for ever thinking I was made for this this is a fucking nightmare. Unfollow me.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The 29 Best Neil Young Quotes

It’s the name on everyone’s lips in 2022. The musical icon made a major statement this year when he posed an ultimatum to the popular streaming platform Spotify saying it was either him or podcaster Joe Rogan, who, Young claimed, was giving out harmful misinformation on his show.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy