ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Talking Heads’ Tina Weymouth Recovering Following Car Accident

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 1 day ago

Talking Heads co-founding member Tina Weymouth is in recovery after a car accident that left her with three fractured ribs and a ruptured sternum.

The accident occurred when Weymouth was in a car driven by her husband and fellow Talking Heads founding member and drummer Chris Frántz when they were struck head-on by a drunk driver who was driving on the wrong side of the road on Post Road, U.S. Route 1.

“Incredibly, we walked away from the collision,” said Frántz in a Facebook post sharing more details about the accident and a photo of the couple’s wrecked car following the accident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c2i3c_0erxhnR700
Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth’s car following their accident. (Photo: Chris Frantz / Facebook )

Frántz shared that while Weymouth, now 71, is in a lot of pain she is expected to recover over time. “I give thanks to our guardian angels,” he added in the post, “and to the Ford Motor Company for building a car that protected us from getting killed.”

Weymouth and Frántz founded the Talking Heads in 1975 along with David Byrne. The pair were married in 1977 and later formed the band Tom Tom Club in 1981, releasing the hit “Genius of Love” and six albums through their most recent Downtown Rockers in 2012. The Talking Heads were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

In a statement, a representative for Weymouth said she was “a bit banged up in the accident but is resting and doing well. With the type of injury she had, rest is a key part of the recovery process. Chris is taking good care of her.”

Photo: Michael Grecco

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Mysterious Love Letters Recovered In Stolen Car

When you’re constantly reading news stories about stolen cars like we do, you start to see the same patterns emerge over time. And just when you think you’ve seen it all, a criminal does something which shocks you. We have just a story right out of Atlanta, Georgia and it involves some mysterious love letters.
ATLANTA, GA
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Grecco
Person
David Byrne
Person
Tina Weymouth
The Hollywood Reporter

Foo Fighters Cancel Tour Amid “Staggering Loss” of Drummer Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters’ upcoming tour dates have been canceled following the recent death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band announced on social media Tuesday. “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the message read. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all of the music and memories we’ve made together.”More from The Hollywood...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talking Heads#Guardian Angels#The Ford Motor Company
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind Cyndi Lauper’s 1983 Hit “Time After Time”

Cyndi Lauper and Rob Hyman were having issues in their respective romantic relationships and wrote those experiences into a song, “Time After Time.”. Lauper’s first No. 1 hit off her 1983 debut She’s So Unusual became a mega pop ballad of longing, and leaving and trying not to look back on a relationship that has met its end.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Peter Gabriel in Attendance, Celebrates Genesis’ Final Show

Legendary U.K.-born band Genesis concluded their The Last Domino? Reunion Tour in London on Saturday night (March 26) to a sold-out crowd in the city’s O2 Arena. And who was there in attendance to wish them well? Former Genesis member Peter Gabriel, who famously hasn’t played with the band since the mid’80s. That’s who.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

F1 boss Max Mosley ‘found with fatal gunshot wound after learning he had terminal cancer’

Formula 1 boss Max Mosley was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, an inquest heard today.The former president of the motorsport's governing body FIA for 16 years between 1993 and 2009 died at home in Chelsea, west London, last May, aged 81.The inquest heard that he was told he had just "weeks" to live, and that chronic bladder and bowel pain would only lessen with palliative care but could not be cured.A neighbour and his housekeeper called 999 after they discovered a note on his bedroom door, stating “do not enter,...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Taylor Hawkins Preliminary Toxicology Report Released

It may be uncouth but it’s certainly not unpredictable: in the wake of the sudden and tragic death of longtime Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, many online are speculating about the cause of his passing, offering a number of possibilities. Meanwhile, according to CNN, Colombian officials have released a...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Michael Blake Kruse Joins the Cast of GENERAL HOSPITAL!

Please join us in welcoming Michael Blake Kruse to the cast of GENERAL HOSPITAL! The actor will be playing the new character of Rory, who Soap Opera Digest is reporting will be a rookie cop just starting work at the Port Charles Police Department. We also hear that this is a contract role. “Time will tell, everyone,” the actor tweeted when news of his casting hit social media.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy