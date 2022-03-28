ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cardinals, Pujols in agreement on one-year deal

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Louis) -- The St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a one-year...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Sports

Welcome back: Pujols returns to Cardinals for a final season

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — With a wave of his hand and a tip of the cap, Albert Pujols walked back into the world of the St. Louis Cardinals for one final season. “This is it for me,” the 42-year-old Pujols said Monday. “This is my last run."
MLB
FanSided

Signing Albert Pujols is good for St. Louis Cardinals’ team and PR

With the signing of Albert Pujols, the St. Louis Cardinals made a good public relations move. More importantly, they made an investment for the long-term of the organization. The Cardinals have signed Albert Pujols to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million. In just a few hours since the signing, opinions have varied.
MLB
FanSided

Tony La Russa on Albert Pujols reunion: ‘Ecstatic for him’

Tony La Russa is glad Albert Pujols gets to finish his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals. Even though he is currently the manager of the Chicago White Sox, skipper Tony La Russa is over the moon that one of his greatest players ever gets to finish his MLB career where it started, as Albert Pujols is playing one final season with the St. Louis Cardinals!
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
Telegraph

5 milestones to watch for in Albert Pujols' return to the Cardinals

Cue John Sebastians' "Welcome Back" song for all of the videos that will be produced between now and Opening Day in celebration of Albert Pujols' return to the St. Louis Cardinals. The "Welcome Back, Kotter," theme song is actually very fitting as it was his dreams were his ticket out...
MLB
Front Office Sports

Albert Pujols Can Join 700-HR Club in Final Season

After signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract to return to the St. Louis Cardinals, Albert Pujols announced: “This is it for me.”. In 2021 with the Angels and Dodgers, he hit 17 homers in 109 games to bring him within 21 HRs of the 700 club. The surefire Hall...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#Angels

Comments / 0

Community Policy