Cardinals, Pujols in agreement on one-year deal

Albert Pujols agreed to an incentive-laden one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. At least one of those incentives is not something the Cardinals will have to worry about paying anytime soon. Pujols will receive a base salary of $2.5 million, but his deal is loaded with bonuses...
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — With a wave of his hand and a tip of the cap, Albert Pujols walked back into the world of the St. Louis Cardinals for one final season. “This is it for me,” the 42-year-old Pujols said Monday. “This is my last run."
With the signing of Albert Pujols, the St. Louis Cardinals made a good public relations move. More importantly, they made an investment for the long-term of the organization. The Cardinals have signed Albert Pujols to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million. In just a few hours since the signing, opinions have varied.
Tony La Russa is glad Albert Pujols gets to finish his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals. Even though he is currently the manager of the Chicago White Sox, skipper Tony La Russa is over the moon that one of his greatest players ever gets to finish his MLB career where it started, as Albert Pujols is playing one final season with the St. Louis Cardinals!
Cue John Sebastians' "Welcome Back" song for all of the videos that will be produced between now and Opening Day in celebration of Albert Pujols' return to the St. Louis Cardinals. The "Welcome Back, Kotter," theme song is actually very fitting as it was his dreams were his ticket out...
After signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract to return to the St. Louis Cardinals, Albert Pujols announced: “This is it for me.”. In 2021 with the Angels and Dodgers, he hit 17 homers in 109 games to bring him within 21 HRs of the 700 club. The surefire Hall...
The St. Louis Cardinals said Monday that they had signed franchise great Albert Pujols to a one-year contract.
