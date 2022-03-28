ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Toyota GR Corolla Hot Hatch Will Debut March 31

By Joey Capparella
CAR AND DRIVER
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota has announced that the new GR Corolla will be revealed this Thursday, March 31. Teaser images show a fender vent, a GR badge, and a "GR-Four" badge that suggests it will have all-wheel drive. A live stream of the reveal event will be available on Vimeo. The wait...

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 0

