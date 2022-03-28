Watch: REDCREST Champion Bobby Lane Discusses His Big Win

The PGA Championship and 2022 IRONMAN are nearly seven weeks away, bringing thousands of people and their pocketbooks to Tulsa. Tulsa hotels are already booked, and many Airbnb's are going for double or even triple the normal rate. In fact, Airbnb and VRBO hosts could make more in seven days during the week of the PGA than some folks take home in a year.
Fish gigging is a deeply rooted tradition in parts of Northeastern Oklahoma, where on any given night the creek banks just outside of Jay are packed with people and filled with laughter. “It's fun for everybody," said lifelong fish gigger Ron Weise. “Trying to keep it alive, we've worked hard...
A Tulsa restaurant owner took home the gold at the International Pizza Expo. World pizza champion and Zasas's Pizza and Wings owner Tara Hattan competed in Las Vegas last week. Hattan added some medals to her collection taking home two first-place titles and one-third place from the world stage. This wasn't Hattan's first rodeo. She's won several trophies and medals at previous competitions. This year's Pizza Expo was no different.
Comments / 0