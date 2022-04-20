Highest-rated pizza restaurants in South Bend
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in South Bend on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#12. Corby's Irish Pub
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 441 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN 46617-2723
#11. The Lauber
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Gastropub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 504 E Lasalle Ave Suite 2, South Bend, IN 46617-2726
#10. Bruno’s Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 119 N Dixie Way, South Bend, IN 46637-3307
#9. Pizza King
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 146 S Dixie Way, South Bend, IN 46637-3316
#8. Macri's Italian Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 315 W Ireland Rd, South Bend, IN 46614-3802
#7. Polito's Pizzeria Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 North Hickory Road, South Bend, IN 46615
#6. Toscana Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1724 N Ironwood Dr Inside Coach's Family Restaurant, South Bend, IN 46635
#5. Chivo's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4505 Ameritech Dr, South Bend, IN 46628-9151
#4. Bruno's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 131 S Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601-1907
#3. Volcano Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3700 Lincoln Way W, South Bend, IN 46628-1416
#2. Blaze Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $
- Address: 1234 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617-1480
#1. Rocco's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 537 N Saint Louis Blvd, South Bend, IN 46617-1925
