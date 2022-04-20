ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in South Bend

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJRE1_0erxXTRX00
MiniStocker // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in South Bend

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in South Bend on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Closest national parks to South Bend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c93Z4_0erxXTRX00
Tripadvisor

#12. Corby's Irish Pub

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 441 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN 46617-2723
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wa1u9_0erxXTRX00
Tripadvisor

#11. The Lauber

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Gastropub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 504 E Lasalle Ave Suite 2, South Bend, IN 46617-2726
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCFiJ_0erxXTRX00
Tripadvisor

#10. Bruno’s Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 119 N Dixie Way, South Bend, IN 46637-3307
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVAhb_0erxXTRX00
Tripadvisor

#9. Pizza King

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 146 S Dixie Way, South Bend, IN 46637-3316
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPsDo_0erxXTRX00
Tripadvisor

#8. Macri's Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 315 W Ireland Rd, South Bend, IN 46614-3802
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in South Bend metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Y4Rg_0erxXTRX00
Tripadvisor

#7. Polito's Pizzeria Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 North Hickory Road, South Bend, IN 46615
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTb78_0erxXTRX00
Tripadvisor

#6. Toscana Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1724 N Ironwood Dr Inside Coach's Family Restaurant, South Bend, IN 46635
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0neQWV_0erxXTRX00
Tripadvisor

#5. Chivo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4505 Ameritech Dr, South Bend, IN 46628-9151
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10jtt6_0erxXTRX00
Tripadvisor

#4. Bruno's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 131 S Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601-1907
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIvbp_0erxXTRX00
Tripadvisor

#3. Volcano Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3700 Lincoln Way W, South Bend, IN 46628-1416
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in South Bend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMr5K_0erxXTRX00
Tripadvisor

#2. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $
- Address: 1234 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617-1480
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zB8t7_0erxXTRX00
Tripadvisor

#1. Rocco's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 537 N Saint Louis Blvd, South Bend, IN 46617-1925
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

What is Texas’ Most Popular Chain Restaurant?

Now that we are all getting back to some semblance of normality after the past two years, what is the Most Popular Chain Restaurant in Texas?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the most popular chain restaurant in Texas is...Chili's Grill & Bar!!. The rest of the top five most popular...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

'Go to Toby Carvery next time': Italian restaurant owner hits back at diners who blasted slow service and 'awful and insipid' food in a scathing TripAdvisor review, despite 'finishing everything on their plates'

The owner of an Italian restaurant has hit back at a diner who moaned about their food in a very scathing response that advised them to go to Toby Carvery next time. Sapore, in Birmingham, took to TripAdvisor to air their frustration after being left a 'bizarre' review which branded the food 'awful', despite the cusomters finishing everything on their plates.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
South Bend, IN
Restaurants
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
South Bend, IN
Food & Drinks
South Bend, IN
Lifestyle
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Chain Restaurant Menu Item Changes For 2022

While some favorite foods may be discontinued, others are being added. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:People.com, EatThis.com, CheesecakeFactory.com, Restaurant.com, and Technomic.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Adds a Cool New Menu Item (Your Move, Chipotle)

Taco Bell loves new menu items. The fast-food chain seems to change up its offerings weekly (although it's not that often). During the worst of the covid pandemic, that strategy was put on hold as the Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain switched its focus to getting orders out quickly and had to drop some beloved menu items. Some popular items didn't make the cut, including Mexican pizza, a Taco Bell original that has a surprisingly devout following.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Restaurant#Pizza Crust#Pub#Ironwood#Food Drink#Ministocker#American#Irish Pub Rating#The Lauber Rating#Italian
WRAL

Black Restaurant Week begins in North Carolina

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Black Restaurant Week is a celebration of the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine with a series of regional cultural events.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Beach Radio

Jersey Shore Restaurant Week returns

If you’re a fan of the Jersey Shore restaurant scene or even if you’ve never been, here’s an event to satisfy just about anyone’s taste buds: the Jersey Shore Restaurant Week, which features over 50 of the best restaurants in Monmouth and Ocean counties. From April...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
FOXBusiness

Dairy Queen adds line of Stackburgers to menus nationwide

Dairy Queen is adding a new line of burgers – dubbed Stackburgers – to menus nationwide, marking its biggest menu expansion in 20 years, according to the company. Effective immediately, U.S. customers can order from the Signature Stackburgers menu at all DQ Grill & Chill restaurants across the nation, except in Texas.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1520 The Ticket

150,000+ GE Appliances Sold in Minnesota Recalled Due to People Falling

Over 150,000 appliances were recalled in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States due to a risk of falling. No, not the appliances falling. The people using the appliance could fall while trying to open the freezer door due to the handle falling off. In fact, 37 people have reported injuries. These appliances were sold online and at Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy, and other stores where GE appliances are sold.
MINNESOTA STATE
thebossmagazine.com

Taco Bell bringing back ‘Mexican Pizza’

Mexican Pizza to make its way back on the menu starting in May. Taco Bell announced today that it will be bringing back its “Mexican Pizza” menu item following a roughly two-year interlude for the cult favorite. Announcing the news in a press release on Monday, Taco Bell...
RESTAURANTS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy