Lexington, KY

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Lexington

 2 days ago

bbernard // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Lexington

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Lexington on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

Tripadvisor

#15. Mad Mushroom Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 341 S Limestone Ste B, Lexington, KY 40508-1895
Tripadvisor

#14. Puccini's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3801 Dylan Pl, Lexington, KY 40514-1096
Tripadvisor

#13. Donatos Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3070 Lakecrest Cir Ste 100 Suite 100, Lexington, KY 40513
Tripadvisor

#12. Mirror Twin Brewing

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 725 National Ave, Lexington, KY 40502-1431
Tripadvisor

#11. Big City Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1060 Chinoe Rd Suite 128, Lexington, KY 40502-6589
Tripadvisor

#10. Grimaldi's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 118 Marion Suite 110, Lexington, KY 40517
Tripadvisor

#9. West Coast Gourmet Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 325 W Main St, Lexington, KY 40507-1651
Tripadvisor

#8. GattiTown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2524 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503-3306
Tripadvisor

#7. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (218 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1924 Pavilion Way, Lexington, KY 40509-2210
Tripadvisor

#6. Brick Oven Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4371 Old Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40513-8008
Tripadvisor

#5. PieTana

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 210 Rosemont Garden, Lexington, KY 40503-1835
Tripadvisor

#4. Puccini's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 833 Chevy Chase Pl, Lexington, KY 40502-2144
Tripadvisor

#3. Mellow Mushroom Lexington

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 503 S Upper St, Lexington, KY 40508
Tripadvisor

#2. Joe Bologna's Restaurant and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (619 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 120 W Maxwell St, Lexington, KY 40508-2530
Tripadvisor

#1. Pies & Pints

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (427 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 W Main St Suite 106, Lexington, KY 40507-1640
