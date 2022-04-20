ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Chattanooga

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voof4_0erxXRg500
Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Chattanooga

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Chattanooga on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Closest national parks to Chattanooga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MIz0S_0erxXRg500
Tripadvisor

#20. Rafael's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3877 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN 37415-3563
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLCWQ_0erxXRg500
Tripadvisor

#19. Toscano Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6219 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37421-2981
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AbEqO_0erxXRg500
Tripadvisor

#18. Old Chicago

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2006 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37421-6041
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnvHa_0erxXRg500
Tripadvisor

#17. Your Pie

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1919 Gunbarrel Rd #103, Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xtGt_0erxXRg500
Tripadvisor

#16. Biba's Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5918 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: How Chattanooga feels about climate change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYXq6_0erxXRg500
Tripadvisor

#15. Crust Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 100 Signal Mountain Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405-1314
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DvO9c_0erxXRg500
Tripadvisor

#14. Goodfellas Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1208 King St Ste 105, Chattanooga, TN 37403
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ouXq_0erxXRg500
Tripadvisor

#13. Old Chicago

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 250 Northgate Mall Dr Space #R0010, Chattanooga, TN 37415-6906
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGayG_0erxXRg500
Tripadvisor

#12. Portobello's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4972 E. Hwy 58 Suite 102, Chattanooga, TN 37416
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CdtQ7_0erxXRg500
Tripadvisor

#11. Crust Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3211 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN 37408-3051
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Chattanooga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32UgTJ_0erxXRg500
Tripadvisor

#10. Southside Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 612 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN 37408-1424
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T7xhB_0erxXRg500
Tripadvisor

#9. Stevarinos Italian Eatery & Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 325 Cherokee Blvd Suite 100, Chattanooga, TN 37405
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lccd5_0erxXRg500
Tripadvisor

#8. Lupi's Pizza Pies

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1414 Jenkins Rd Ste 108, Chattanooga, TN 37421-3470
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LyDTc_0erxXRg500
Tripadvisor

#7. Home Slice Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2000 E 23rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404-5806
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KweTu_0erxXRg500
Tripadvisor

#6. Pizza Bros

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 501 Cherokee Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37405-3814
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Chattanooga that don't require a college degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26JyYU_0erxXRg500
Tripadvisor

#5. Mellow Mushroom Chattanooga - Hamilton Place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (267 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2318 Lifestyle Way, Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48GxeF_0erxXRg500
Tripadvisor

#4. Fiamma Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 405 N Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37405-3910
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLke1_0erxXRg500
Tripadvisor

#3. Mellow Mushroom Chattanooga

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (730 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 205 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EopTb_0erxXRg500
Tripadvisor

#2. Mr T's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (367 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3924 Tennessee Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409-1319
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqOk0_0erxXRg500
Tripadvisor

#1. Community Pie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (690 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 850 Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37402-2644
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros where people in Chattanooga are getting new jobs

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

TEST DRIVE: Ford showcases E-vehicles at Memphis auto show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Drivers curious about electric automobiles can take a spin in Ford’s latest offerings at the Memphis International Auto Show this weekend at the Renasant Convention Center. That includes the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck that will soon be made in West Tennessee. Last year, Ford announced plans to build $5.6 billion […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy