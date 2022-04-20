Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Chattanooga
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Chattanooga
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Chattanooga on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#20. Rafael's
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3877 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN 37415-3563
#19. Toscano Italian Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6219 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37421-2981
#18. Old Chicago
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2006 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37421-6041
#17. Your Pie
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1919 Gunbarrel Rd #103, Chattanooga, TN 37421
#16. Biba's Italian
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5918 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN
#15. Crust Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 100 Signal Mountain Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405-1314
#14. Goodfellas Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1208 King St Ste 105, Chattanooga, TN 37403
#13. Old Chicago
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 250 Northgate Mall Dr Space #R0010, Chattanooga, TN 37415-6906
#12. Portobello's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4972 E. Hwy 58 Suite 102, Chattanooga, TN 37416
#11. Crust Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3211 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN 37408-3051
#10. Southside Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 612 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN 37408-1424
#9. Stevarinos Italian Eatery & Pub
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 325 Cherokee Blvd Suite 100, Chattanooga, TN 37405
#8. Lupi's Pizza Pies
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1414 Jenkins Rd Ste 108, Chattanooga, TN 37421-3470
#7. Home Slice Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2000 E 23rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404-5806
#6. Pizza Bros
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 501 Cherokee Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37405-3814
#5. Mellow Mushroom Chattanooga - Hamilton Place
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (267 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2318 Lifestyle Way, Chattanooga, TN 37421
#4. Fiamma Pizza Company
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 405 N Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37405-3910
#3. Mellow Mushroom Chattanooga
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (730 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 205 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN 37402
#2. Mr T's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (367 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3924 Tennessee Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409-1319
#1. Community Pie
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (690 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 850 Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37402-2644
