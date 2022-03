As of Jan. 1, 2022, Citrus County hired a third party to charge boat launch fees, which has been nothing but a nightmare for many. There is only an orange sign placed at the top of the ramps, which can be easily missed, displaying a QR code and a website. The website is premiumparking.com and the phone number is 844-236-2011. If you call the number it is useless. Every caller seems to get a different person and a different answer.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO