ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Man Wanted After Sheriff's Seize 750 Grams Of Methamphetamine During Search

By Akemi Briggs
kadn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, La. - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Narcotics Agents are searching for a suspect after seizing more than 750 grams of Methamphetamine, a rifle and a handgun. A search warrant was...

www.kadn.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

2 Men Arrested as Facebook Argument Leads to Shooting in Opelousas

A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.
OPELOUSAS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Narcotics investigation in Louisiana leads to confiscation of a dozen firearms, 50 grams of suspected meth and marijuana

VIDALIA, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent investigation into reported illegal narcotics activity led to the arrest of four people in Concordia Parish. Marvin Morehead, Tiffany Morehead, Ann Chodyrew and Joseph Bonnette were arrested and booked into the Concordia Parish Jail. Earlier this month, “the CPSO Narcotics Unit had the occasion to investigate numerous cases of […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
MyWabashValley.com

Police seize 240 grams of meth, 3 lbs. marijuana during Vincennes arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was arrested and large amounts of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were seized after Vincennes police served a search warrant in the 200 block of North 3rd Street Friday night. Ashlea S. Boatwright, 22, is facing several drug-related charges including dealing in methamphetamine after...
VINCENNES, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Crime Stoppers#Convicted Felon#Seizing#Ne Evangeline Thruway#Pwitd Schedule#The Lafayette Sheriff App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WRBL News 3

Man wanted on dozens of felony charges arrested by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man wanted on 44 outstanding warrants, with 36 of them felonies, was arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. According to a news release from the Columbus Police Department, Demeatrius Jerrell Jackson was arrested on March 22, 2022. Following Jackson’s arrested, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon released the following statement: […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are currently searching for a wanted fugitive. Deputies reported that following a brief pursuit, 31-year-old Matthew Scott Rose fled from the vehicle on foot in the of Cheniere Lake Four area of West Monroe, La. Authorities described Rose as a White male. […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KSLA

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy