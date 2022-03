It’s not a secret that the UNC-Duke rivalry is among the most popular and most heated in all of sports. North Carolina flat out doesn’t like Duke, and Duke doesn’t like North Carolina. And there’s nothing wrong with that. The rivalry has gone on for decades with the two teams combining for 11 national championships and 38 Final Fours as dozens of legendary players have played in the rivalry. By the way, UNC leads in national championships and Final Fours plus all-time wins in the rivalry in case you needed a reminder. But Saturday’s game will be the biggest in the rivalry’s history...

