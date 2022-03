(Nexstar) — Five Republican hopefuls to be the next U.S. senator from Ohio just debated in Cleveland, and now we want to hear from you. Let us know who you thought won the hourlong debate that was broadcast and livestreamed by Nexstar stations around Ohio: NBC4 in Columbus, host Fox 8 News in Cleveland, WDTN 2 News in Dayton, WKBN/WYTV in Youngstown, and WTRF in Wheeling, West Virginia/Steubenville.

DAYTON, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO