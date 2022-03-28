Outdoors: Boaters urged to help expand shrink wrap recycling effort

When those first warm days of spring arrive in neat order, the still of winter is broken with a flurry of activity at area marinas, storage facilities, and waterfront warehouses.

As boats get readied for the water, the first task often is removing the cocoon of plastic that has kept the craft sealed and protected from the elements.

The most important next step is keeping that sea of blue — those heavy sheets of polymeric macromolecules that have shrink-wrapped the boats -- out of the dumpsters. Not allowing that shrink wrap to end up in the trash bin will prevent it from spending the next 450 years decomposing in our landfills.

With about 12 million registered boats in the United States, a good chunk of those are located in the cold-weather states where boats are often moth-balled for six months inside a tight blanket of plastic. Tons of this bulky, heavy material comes off the boats in a hurry.

“It is a lot of plastic, and there is no reason to send that all to the landfill,” said Adam Cassi, executive director of Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful. “There are ways to reuse that plastic, but most people don't. They are just impatient to get the boat in the water.”

Shrink wrap is a polymer plastic film and when its surface is heated, it contracts and tightly conforms to the shape of the boat.

Besides carefully removing the shrink wrap so it can be reused, boat owners are being urged also to consider recycling the plastic so it can be put to work along our highways instead of eating up precious space in our landfills. Recycled shrink wrap is converted into the solid blocks that support guardrails and is also used to create wheel chocks or parking lot blocks.

Since Ohio's shrink wrap recycling program began in 2006, more than 2.3 million pounds of the heavy plastic have been diverted from landfills, according to Sarah Orlando, who directs the Ohio Clean Marinas and Shrink Wrap Recycling Programs for Ohio Sea Grant.

“Once they are aware of the program, I think boaters want to take part. They want to see this plastic used for something worthwhile,” Orlando said. “It’s just a matter of getting the information out there, and making it simple to participate.”

Ohio Sea Grant is a statewide effort to support proper stewardship and understanding of Lake Erie and the Great Lakes via research, education and outreach programs. Ohio Sea Grant is a coalition of the efforts of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the state of Ohio, and Ohio State University.

The concentrated efforts — locally, statewide, and across the United States — to recycle the shrink wrap material not only saves important space in the landfills and puts the plastic to work, it also saves the marinas and storage yards a lot on trash removal fees.

Last year, about 3,000 pounds of shrink wrap material was collected from Toledo area marinas and recycled. Cassi hopes to see that number eclipsed this spring by offering five collection events around the area.

The first shrink wrap collection takes place on April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity, located at 1310 Conant St. in Maumee. On April 23 the collection crew moves to the Toledo Zoo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There is a collection event taking place on May 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Detwiler Park, 4001 N. Summit St. The May 14 collection is called the Naturally Oregon Event, and it takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 655 S. Coy Road. Point Place Plaza at 5109 Suder Ave. hosts a collection on May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We ask the marinas to collect the material and bring it to us in bulk,” Cassi said. “We've sent out flyers to all of the marina owners with information on these drop-off locations.”

The collection events will also accept Styrofoam packaging and coolers for recycling, but there are a few important ground rules to follow before bringing materials to the recycling events.

Shrink wrap must have all of the nylon straps, tape, or other non-shrink wrap materials removed, and it must be properly bundled. More information about proper shrink wrap recycling is available at the ktlcb.org website. A how-to video on properly preparing shrink wrap for recycling is available on YouTube .

Shrink wrap can also be dropped off at the Lucas County Solid Waste Management District by calling 419-213-2207 and making an appointment.

The packaging Styrofoam that will be accepted at the events is extruded polystyrene foam. Only coolers and white Styrofoam will be accepted, with all tape, stickers and other contaminants removed. The collection events will not accept egg cartons, plates, cups, or take-out food containers.

Cassi said that after the shrink wrap material is collected it is picked up by CLI, a Norwalk non-profit business that provides jobs to workers with developmental disabilities. CLI bales the material and it is transported to Mondo Polymer Technologies, located in the southeastern Ohio community of Reno.

The plastic material is shredded and then molded into the hard plastic, with most of it used to create blocks to support guardrails.

“Ideally, that is what recycling does – it keeps materials out of the landfill and it keeps the jobs local,” Cassi said. “The problem with all plastics — water bottles, grocery bags, shrink wrap — all plastics don't degrade into nutrients. They just become smaller and smaller pieces of plastic and those microplastics can get into our food and water. We need to keep that out of our environment.”