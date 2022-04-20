ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Fort Wayne

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Z8HZ_0erxUucJ00
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Fort Wayne

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Fort Wayne on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Closest national parks to Fort Wayne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fjk7h_0erxUucJ00
Tripadvisor

#12. The Venice

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2242 Goshen Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46808-1435
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHZ9l_0erxUucJ00
Tripadvisor

#11. Acme Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1105 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805-4423
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DWob_0erxUucJ00
Tripadvisor

#10. B. Antonio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5417 Meijer Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46835-9487
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MPg0v_0erxUucJ00
Tripadvisor

#9. Raimondo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 2608 W State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46808
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OyVk5_0erxUucJ00
Tripadvisor

#8. Mama Mia's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6656 Saint Joe Rd Ste A, Fort Wayne, IN 46835-1978
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Fort Wayne metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SeJQ3_0erxUucJ00
Tripadvisor

#7. Oley's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1427 N Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805-5527
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23cfsU_0erxUucJ00
Tripadvisor

#6. Lexy's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 908 Spring St, Fort Wayne, IN 46808-3207
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UN5Dl_0erxUucJ00
Tripadvisor

#5. Three Fires Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5215 Illinois Rd Suite101, Fort Wayne, IN 46804-1185
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AI8le_0erxUucJ00
Tripadvisor

#4. Pizza King Clara's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 321 W State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46808
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e2jw2_0erxUucJ00
Tripadvisor

#3. B. Antonio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10010 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46818-8901
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Fort Wayne that don't require a college degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YVE5Y_0erxUucJ00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Original Oley's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10910 US Highway 24 W Suite 2, Fort Wayne, IN 46814-8101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zzCEy_0erxUucJ00
Tripadvisor

#1. 800 Degrees Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10020 Lima Rd Ste E, Fort Wayne, IN 46818-9144
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

What is Texas’ Most Popular Chain Restaurant?

Now that we are all getting back to some semblance of normality after the past two years, what is the Most Popular Chain Restaurant in Texas?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the most popular chain restaurant in Texas is...Chili's Grill & Bar!!. The rest of the top five most popular...
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Adds a Cool New Menu Item (Your Move, Chipotle)

Taco Bell loves new menu items. The fast-food chain seems to change up its offerings weekly (although it's not that often). During the worst of the covid pandemic, that strategy was put on hold as the Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain switched its focus to getting orders out quickly and had to drop some beloved menu items. Some popular items didn't make the cut, including Mexican pizza, a Taco Bell original that has a surprisingly devout following.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Fort Wayne, IN
Restaurants
Fort Wayne, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Fort Wayne, IN
Lifestyle
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
FOX 43

National Pretzel Day means free pretzels at Auntie Anne's

To celebrate the day, Auntie Anne's is giving away free "Original" and "Cinnamon Sugar" pretzels to Pretzel Perks members. For people to redeem their free pretzel, they do need to download the "Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks" app. Then, you can redeem the free pretzel offer in store or online on National Pretzel Day. The offer is limited to one per person.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice#Pizza Crust#Meijer#Food Drink#Rawpixel Com#American#Italian
WOWO News

Fort Wayne Weekend Events

Friday, March 25 – Sunday, April 3 • Fort Wayne Civic Theatre. This long-running Off-Broadway hit musical revue includes hilarious satires on show. stoppers from Chicago, Annie, Mamma Mia, Wicked, Hairspray, A Chorus Line, and more. Lucky Duck Consignment Sale. Thursday, March 24 – Sunday, March 27 •...
FORT WAYNE, IN
SCDNReports

Mexican Pizza coming back to Ohio Taco Bells

Mexican Pizza coming back to Ohio Taco BellsSCDN Graphics Department. While rumors of the Mexican Pizza’s return have been swirling for months, it hasn’t been publicly confirmed, until now. From petitions to memorials, to merch, the Taco Bell cult has (rightfully) been all but silent about its menu hiatus. Doja Cat, the voice of the Taco Bell people, was one of the first to confirm the news this past weekend when she literally dropped the mic with the HOT news of the Mexican Pizza’s return this May.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
UPI News

Firefighters rescue dog stranded on sandbar in Indiana river

April 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Indiana came to the rescue of a dog who became stranded on a sandbar in the Flat Rock River. The Columbus Fire Department said crews were summoned to assist Columbus Animal Care Services on Thursday when the dog, a 1-year-old boxer named Kobe, was spotted stranded on the sandbar over U.S. 31.
COLUMBUS, IN
KXRM

FOX21 Blood Drive 2022 Highlights

FOX21’s Blood Drive 2022 has officially ended! Check out the videos below to see the morning’s highlights. Matt Meister talks with Lorraine Rorabaugh Abbie and Craig talk with Tommy Schield Abbie and Craig talk with Coach Terry Steiner Abbie and Craig talk with Rich Bender Remembering Sarah Obarski Sarah talks with Joe Russell Matt talks […]
COLORADO STATE
KTSM

EP Water Parks Opens Daily Memorial Day Weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Parks and Recreation is getting ready to open the City’s Spray parks for the summer season starting on Saturday, May 28, 2022. El Paso County residents will receive a special discounted rate on season passes when they visit the park in person and purchase with a valid ID. […]
EL PASO, TX
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy