Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Fort Wayne

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Fort Wayne on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#12. The Venice

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2242 Goshen Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46808-1435

#11. Acme Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1105 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805-4423

#10. B. Antonio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5417 Meijer Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46835-9487

#9. Raimondo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: not available

- Address: 2608 W State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46808

#8. Mama Mia's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6656 Saint Joe Rd Ste A, Fort Wayne, IN 46835-1978

#7. Oley's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1427 N Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805-5527

#6. Lexy's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 908 Spring St, Fort Wayne, IN 46808-3207

#5. Three Fires Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5215 Illinois Rd Suite101, Fort Wayne, IN 46804-1185

#4. Pizza King Clara's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 321 W State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46808

#3. B. Antonio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10010 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46818-8901

#2. The Original Oley's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10910 US Highway 24 W Suite 2, Fort Wayne, IN 46814-8101

#1. 800 Degrees Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10020 Lima Rd Ste E, Fort Wayne, IN 46818-9144

