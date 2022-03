They grow up so fast! Jennifer Garner’s daughter Violet, 16, towered over her mom as Jen linked arms with her other daughter Seraphina, 13, on a sweet family stroll. For those of us who remember the other Bennifer like it was yesterday, seeing just how grown Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s daughters are could trigger a desire for a machine to slow down time. In new photos of Jen with daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, the girls look so grown up as they laughed with their mom on a sunny daytime walk. Violet stood even taller than Jen as Jen sweetly linked arms with Seraphina, clearly happy to be in the presence of her two favorite girls.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO