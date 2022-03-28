ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Volkswagen ID.5 EV delayed due to Ukraine wiring harness shortage

By Steven Loveday Published by
motor1.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day there's updated news about Volkswagen's EV production delays in Germany. Now, while the company said it's set to restart production next week, slightly ahead of schedule, it will have to delay the ID.5 electric vehicle for at least a month. Talk about a developing story. We told...

uk.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

Electrify America Stations Will Repurpose Old VW EV Batteries For Energy Storage

Volkswagen has committed to becoming an all-electric vehicle company within the next decade, and its American branch immediately realized that two things needed to be done. With the VW ID4 going all-American in assembly by 2022, they needed all-American battery production to reduce supply chain woes, and a method of recycling their old batteries. The solution is a plan to use old batteries as energy storage solutions at VW's affiliated Electrify America stations, and the automaker's new Battery Engineering Lab in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will develop more battery technologies to take VW into its all-American EV future.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Benzinga

General Motors Co. To Conduct Tests Of EVs As Home Power Backup Systems

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Last week, General Motors GM announced that it would be partnering with Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) to test the use of electric cars in powering a home during an outage. The programs come at a time that climate change is driving conversations on energy efficiency as more companies invest into battery electric vehicles (“BEVs”). The test is expected to take place by this summer in northern and central California.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's Sexy New Electric Flagship Arriving Next Year

Volkswagen has been steadily accelerating its electrification push as the demand for cleaner vehicles increases. The latest to be revealed is the ID.Buzz, which looks great and seems to have the substance to back up its styling. It seems that, with the ID.4 and the rest of Volkswagen's new generation of EVs, the brand is hitting the nail on the head for feature-rich yet fuss-free vehicles that do their jobs well. Sure, some people won't like the styling, and some have clamored for more exciting innovations to be offered in these EVs, but that's what premium products are for. Products like the dead-in-America Passat and its electric counterpart which, thanks to comments made at the brand's Annual Media Conference, we now know will launch in 2023.
JOBS
insideevs.com

VW Hoping To Sell 120,000 ID. Buzz Electric Vans Globally Each Year

Volkswagen's 2023 ID. Buzz will go on sale in the third quarter of this year in Europe in five-seat, standard-wheelbase configuration, with US customers to get the electric minivan in seven-seat, long-wheelbase form in 2024. That's a long time to wait for American fans of the modern-day VW Microbus, but...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Electric Cars#Wiring#Vehicles#Ev#Vw#German#Automotive News
MotorBiscuit

All of the Electric Vehicles That Come With Free Charging

Part of the deal with EVs is charging the electric vehicle, which can take some time to get used to. Some automakers are sweetening the deal with free charging at charging stations around the country. Electrify America and EVgo are the most popular companies offering complimentary unlimited DC charging for new cars.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Can You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle Battery?

If you have decided your next new car will be an electric vehicle, there might still be a lot of unknowns in the process. How do you charge your new EV? What kind of insurance do you need? And more importantly, can you jump-start an electric vehicle battery?. You can...
ACCIDENTS
Click2Houston.com

TIMELINE: History of the Electric Vehicle

With gas prices soaring, more drivers are looking to purchase electric vehicles. But EVs are nothing new. They’ve been around for over a century. Check out the history of the electric vehicle.
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Report: Stellantis And LGES's Battery Plant Might Be Built In Canada

In October 2021, Stellantis and LG Chem's LG Energy Solution announced a plan to build a new joint venture EV battery gigafactory in North America. According to Bloomberg News (via Automotive News Canada), the battery cell plant will be built in Windsor-Essex County, Ontario, Canada, but it's still unofficial info.
ECONOMY
topgear.com

What’s the best electric vehicle to listen to?

BMW’s iX electric SUV enjoys a sound that’s been crafted by no less than an Oscar winner. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Noise is one of the exciting new frontiers of electric vehicles –...
CARS
insideevs.com

Volvo Plug-In Hybrids Get Electric Range And Power Boost

Volvo has increased the battery capacity for its range of T8 Recharge plug in models, increasing their pure-electric range and making them slightly more efficient in the process. All 60 and 90 series PHEVs will feature an 18.6 kWh battery pack, considerably bigger than the 11.6 kWh pack that equipped the models until now.
CARS
thebossmagazine.com

Tesla vs. Polestar: Which Is Better?

Nearly all major auto manufacturers are now investing in creating a range of electric vehicles (EVs) – from Alfa Romeo to Citroen. The move towards EVs comes from government plans to ban all new sales of combustion engine cars by 2030. Switching to EVs in the next decade is...
CARS
UPI News

Ford, SK to build battery factory in Turkey

SEOUL, March 15 (UPI) -- South Korea's SK On announced a partnership with U.S. automaker Ford Motor to build a battery factory for the European market in Turkey. The two corporations signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding, establishing a three-way joint venture. The battery plant, to...
WASHINGTON, DC
electrek.co

Elon Musk announces Tesla is working on new manganese battery cell

Elon Musk announced that Tesla sees potential in battery chemistry with a manganese-based cathode. The CEO reiterated that the industry needs to focus more on the battery supply chain down to the minerals. During a speech to Tesla Gigafactory Berlin employees following the delivery of the first Model Y made...
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

Here’s Why VW ID. Buzz Pickups Aren’t in the Cards

VW design had considered single- and double-cab pickup versions of the ID. Buzz in the past, mirroring decades-old trucklets based on the VW Type 2. The automaker is expected to produce only the passenger and panel van versions of the ID. Buzz, and won't offer the Panel van stateside. Most...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW's Small New EV Looks Way Better Than The i3

With the i3 now out of production, the upcoming i4 will be BMW's least expensive EV starting at $55,400. The German automaker recently teased the new i7 coming to the 2022 New York Auto Show, but it will be an expensive flagship model. What BMW needs is a less expensive, entry-level EV to get buyers in the showrooms. Luckily, just such a car is on the way. BMW just put out an official teaser for the iX1, a small electric crossover based on the the BMW X1.
CARS
US News and World Report

VW's Skoda Says Ukraine Partner Making Wire Harnesses Again

PRAGUE (Reuters) -Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen Group, said on Tuesday its supply partner in Ukraine had decided to restart production of wire harnesses which should allow the Czech carmaker to resume production of its electric ENYAQ iV model. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has added to supply chain problems...
BUSINESS
The Next Web

This is what EV charging stations should look like

Charging your EV on the go comes with a big disadvantage: you’re gonna have to wait a while. But waiting wouldn’t be such a hassle if you could do so in comfort and — why not? — have a coffee and do some shopping. On Wednesday,...
WEATHER

Comments / 0

Community Policy