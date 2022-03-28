ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Grain ends the day lower | Monday, March 28, 2022

By Bob Linneman
Agriculture Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough corn was able to end the day off the lows, May was down 5¢ while December was down 4¢. Prices recovered enough to settle near the 20-day average. Lower lows tomorrow would not be a good sign for the bull camp, as selling momentum could increase the further we get...

Alissa Rose

A major wheat shortage is coming in the United States

As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has also massively affected the global commodities market. Russia is the world's biggest wheat exporter, with Ukraine coming in fourth. They collectively account for 30% of global wheat exports, 19% corn exports, and 80% sunflower oil exports.
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for March 30-April 5

March 25 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for March 30-April 5, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 March 9-15 - tax 86.9 72.3 53.9 - indicative price 324.2 288.4 262.0 March 2-8 - tax 88.2 72.3 52.7 - indicative price 326.1 288.4 260.3 Feb 23-March 1 - tax 91.0 73.3 52.2 - indicative price 330.1 289.8 259.6 Feb 16-22 - tax 92.8 74.1 52.7 - indicative price 332.7 290.9 260.3 Feb 9-15 - tax 93.2 73.3 52.7 - indicative price 333.2 289.8 260.4 Feb 2-8 - tax 93.9 74.6 49.2 - indicative price 334.2 291.7 255.3 Jan 26-Feb 1 - tax 95.8 74.4 50.6 - indicative price 336.9 291.3 257.4 Jan 19-25 - tax 97.5 79.0 46.1 - indicative price 339.3 297.9 250.9 Jan 12-18 - tax 98.2 86.2 67.7 - indicative price 340.4 308.2 281.8 Dec 29-Jan 11 - tax 94.9 83.5 69.0 - indicative price 335.6 304.4 283.6 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June, 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. grains fall with other commodities, U.S. crop data awaited

CHICAGO, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures fell on Monday as worries over coronavirus cases in China weighed on commodity markets while grain traders also adjusted positions ahead of key U.S. crop reports due later this week. Crude oil dropped sharply as China's financial hub Shanghai...
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat falls for third straight day

CHICAGO, March 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell on Friday, their third straight day of declines, after some crop-boosting rain fell in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest. * MGEX soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat also closed in negative territory. * Traders said the wheat market was under pressure as U.S. exporters of the grain have shown few signs of fresh business in the month since Russia's invasion of Ukraine roiled shipments from the Black Sea region. * Export sales of wheat totaled 523,000 tonnes in the week ended March 17, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. That was in line with forecasts for 200,000 to 900,000 tonnes. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade May soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 20 cents at $10.85-3/4 a bushel. * The three-session losing streak was the longest for the most-active soft red winter wheat contract since mid-January. * CBOT May wheat dropped below its five-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages during the session. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for May delivery was 18-3/4 cents lower at $10.92-3/4 a bushel and MGEX May spring wheat futures lost 6 cents to $10.83-1/4 a bushel. * Egypt is in talks with Argentina, India, France and the United States for future wheat imports but is in no rush to buy at the moment, the supply minister said on Thursday. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans follow grain complex lower on Black Sea ceasefire talks

CHICAGO, March 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased on Wednesday, following wheat and corn lower despite firmer vegetable oil markets, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT May soybean futures contract fell 9-1/2 cents to $16.49-1/4 a bushel, marking the most-active contract's fourth day of lower movement. * CBOT May soymeal lost 6 cents to $478.00 a ton, while CBOT May soyoil eased 0.13 cents to 73.55 cents per lb. * Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to end a four-session losing streak, as upbeat exports in the first half of March and a recovery in broader markets supported prices. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Mark Porter)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn, soybeans fall with exports in focus

CHICAGO, March 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat and corn futures fell on Thursday, with traders noting that the market has already absorbed supply disruptions from the Black Sea region following Russia's invasion of Ukraine a month ago. "It feels like the market has priced in that there...
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 8-9 cents, soy down 3-4 cents, corn mixed

CHICAGO, March 25 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 8 to 9 cents per bushel * Wheat firmed slightly overnight, after three sessions lower, as traders watch for direction amid the conflict in Ukraine, while focus begins to shift toward U.S. winter crop condition and spring planting. * For the week, the most-active wheat contract is poised to add more than 2%, its first positive week since the week ended March 4. * Ukraine's new agriculture minister said that Ukraine's grain stocks for export amount to $7.5 billion but did not clarify the volume of exportable grains. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat last traded up 8-3/4 cents at $10.94-1/2 a bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat last added 5-1/4 cents to $11.00-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat last gained 3-1/2 cents to $10.86-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 1 to up 1 cent per bushel * Corn traded near even overnight, as traders took risk off the table heading into the weekend and positioned ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual prospective planting report, due out March 31. * For the week, the most-active corn contract is set to firm a little less than 1%. * CBOT May corn futures last traded unchanged at $7.48-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans softened overnight as traders shored up positions heading into the weekend, while wetter South American weather could slow soybean harvest in the region, underpinning demand for U.S. exports. * For the week, the CBOT's most-active soybean contract is poised to gain 1.74%, its biggest weekly gain since March 4. * U.S. exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * CBOT May soybeans were last down 3-1/4 cents at $16.97-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans ease after rally as demand, Ukraine war weighed

* Chicago soybean futures fall for first time in four sessions. * Investors await more Western measures over Russia-Ukraine war. * Sluggish U.S. exports, Plains rain curb wheat prices (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 24 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures eased...
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures ease after hitting contract highs, cattle firm

CHICAGO, March 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures were mostly lower on Thursday as traders locked in profits after many contracts rallied to fresh highs on Wednesday. Weak exports of pork added pressure to the hog market. Most-active June lean hog futures eased 0.9 cent to finish at...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gain on prospects of upbeat demand

SINGAPORE, March 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Friday, although the market is on track for a weekly gain as traders expect higher demand for U.S. supplies after drought curbed production in South America. Wheat is poised to finish the week on a positive note after two weeks...
