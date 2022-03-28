Grain ends the day lower | Monday, March 28, 2022

CHICAGO, March 25 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 8 to 9 cents per bushel * Wheat firmed slightly overnight, after three sessions lower, as traders watch for direction amid the conflict in Ukraine, while focus begins to shift toward U.S. winter crop condition and spring planting. * For the week, the most-active wheat contract is poised to add more than 2%, its first positive week since the week ended March 4. * Ukraine's new agriculture minister said that Ukraine's grain stocks for export amount to $7.5 billion but did not clarify the volume of exportable grains. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat last traded up 8-3/4 cents at $10.94-1/2 a bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat last added 5-1/4 cents to $11.00-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat last gained 3-1/2 cents to $10.86-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 1 to up 1 cent per bushel * Corn traded near even overnight, as traders took risk off the table heading into the weekend and positioned ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual prospective planting report, due out March 31. * For the week, the most-active corn contract is set to firm a little less than 1%. * CBOT May corn futures last traded unchanged at $7.48-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans softened overnight as traders shored up positions heading into the weekend, while wetter South American weather could slow soybean harvest in the region, underpinning demand for U.S. exports. * For the week, the CBOT's most-active soybean contract is poised to gain 1.74%, its biggest weekly gain since March 4. * U.S. exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * CBOT May soybeans were last down 3-1/4 cents at $16.97-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Nick Zieminski)

