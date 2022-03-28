Monday Motivator – Free photography sessions for tornado victims

A mother and her 8-year-old son are the sole survivors of a deadly tornado that tore through a central Iowa town, killing her husband, her mother, and her two other children, ages 2 and 5. The victims: Melissa Bazley, 63, Michael Bolger, 37, Kinlee Bolger, and Owen Bolger, 2, died...
A violent storm system has been pummeling areas along the Gulf Coast the last two days, and recent video footage has captured a massive tornado touching down in New Orleans. The video clip below shows the massive funnel making its way through the city. At a Glance:. The National Weather...
A multi-day severe weather outbreak with tornadoes, destructive winds, large hail and flash flooding is underway across parts of the South, and the dangerous storms will continue to slowly march eastward through midweek. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued the following severe weather watches:. A Tornado Watch is valid until...
A man died while shielding his wife from a tornado in Iowa when the bathtub they were sheltering in was flung 100 feet by strong winds. Family members told local media that Rodney Clark’s final actions saved the life of his wife Judy. They had been married for 20 years. The area where their home stood in Madison County, Iowa, was turned into a muddy field by the violent storm on Saturday. Son-in-law Rhys Pate told KCCI that the 64-year-old “was changing the brakes on his truck, and Judy came yelling at Rod, ‘You got to get inside. The...
(Reuters) -A tornado blasted through New Orleans on Tuesday, killing at least one person, destroying homes and knocking down power lines, media reported, in another setback for an area that has yet to fully recover from last year's Hurricane Ida. A dark funnel cloud touched down in the city and...
SHREVEPORT, La- After Monday night's tornadoes, severe weather experts have spent the past few days collecting data from the ground, and by helicopter to better prepare for future outbreaks. KTBS three's John Oakes, spoke with Charlie Woodrum --- a local sever weather expert --- to find out what they've learned...
(CNN) - Brian Emfinger captured this video of a truck getting blown over and tossed around in high winds from a reported tornado near Elgin, Texas. The driver was able to drive away. At least 20 tornadoes were reported across Texas and Oklahoma. Local officials have reported minor injuries and...
As Dawson Springs officials start planning for a remake of their city park, workers from a company helping with recovery efforts use one tree there to honor those who died in the December 10th tornado.
Following the devastating tornado that tore through the New Orleans area, the mother of the little girl who survived the storm picked up their house and dropped it on a nearby street opens up about the whole ordeal. At a Glance:. The tornado occurred on Tuesday (March 22nd) at 7:30...
A girl survived a terrifying Wizard of Oz-like close call with a tornado late Tuesday in Arabi, Louisiana. A twister picked up her family's house while she was still inside, and dropped it in the street. The Castellanos family was at home when they heard the storm suddenly intensify outside...
A young truck driver in Elgin, Texas, accidentally was treated to the ride of his life after he drove directly through the funnel of a damaging EF2 tornado on Monday. Just before crossing the road, the tornado destroyed a mobile home, injuring one and sending debris and dust from the house up into the air and across the highway. As the twister churned toward the highway, little was in its path other than a lone red truck and its driver.
Dawson Springs, Ky. (WEHT) It’s been a little over three months since the deadly December 10th tornado. And over the past few days, some survivors have gotten a very special gift- the gift of music. “I had a mandolin that was my grandmothers. It was over 100 years old. And I had a banjo that […]
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Moving on, is a goal for many Bay County residents after the last two weeks. This is why Rebuild Bay County has opened up a Community Recovery Center to help both tornado and wildfire victims. “Everyone’s situation is different and we do not want to...
EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – After Tuesday’s tornado damaged homes and businesses in Edwards, Hinds County Judge Tabitha Britton Porter wanted to step in to help those in need. “It makes me feel good. God blessed me, so I believe in blessing and giving back to others, so it made me feel really good and special […]
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KAIT) - With strong storms hitting the Gulf Coast this week, Region 8 News and our parent company, Gray Television, are partnering with the Salvation Army to host the “Stronger Together” tornado relief drive. A powerful EF-3 tornado made its way through New Orleans Tuesday night,...
The mother who lost four of her family members during a deadly Iowa tornado spoke to "Good Morning America" about pushing to move forward after loss. Four of the seven people killed in devastating storms that tore through central Iowa were members of the same family who were gathered at the grandparents house, and authorities said that the home did not have a basement and they were huddled together in a pantry while the tornado wreaked havoc, according to ABC News.
Scribble is a three-month-old stray dog who was wandering the street alone in search of a new home. The adorable pup was seen following people into their homes in an attempt to find a loving home for himself. Scribbled in hearts. Scribble was picked by rescuers in Manenberg, Cape Town...
Comments / 0