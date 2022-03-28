Monday Motivator – Free photography sessions for tornado victims

A man died while shielding his wife from a tornado in Iowa when the bathtub they were sheltering in was flung 100 feet by strong winds. Family members told local media that Rodney Clark’s final actions saved the life of his wife Judy. They had been married for 20 years. The area where their home stood in Madison County, Iowa, was turned into a muddy field by the violent storm on Saturday. Son-in-law Rhys Pate told KCCI that the 64-year-old “was changing the brakes on his truck, and Judy came yelling at Rod, ‘You got to get inside. The...

