DD2 Board to meet with superintendent finalists

By Forrest Tucker
 1 day ago

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester School District Two (DD2) School Board will meet with the three finalists for superintendent again on Monday night.

During this meeting, the finalists will present their first 45-day plans if they are chosen for the job.

Doctor Brenda Hafner, Doctor Todd Trimble and Doctor Shane Robbins will meet with the school board at 6 p.m.

Last week, each of the finalists met with district leaders, toured schools and spoke with parents.

Two weeks ago, the field of candidates was narrowed from nine to three. DD2 is replacing current Superintendent Joseph Pye, who is retiring after 50 years of serving the district.

DD2 will appoint the new superintendent next Monday April 4 at their school board meeting at 6 p.m.

All meetings will be livestreamed here .

WCBD Count on 2

DD2 planning large retirement celebration for Superintendent Joseph Pye

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders with Dorchester District 2 are planning a celebration for the Lowcountry’s longest-serving superintendent. Mark your calendars: a retirement celebration will honor DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye, who announced last fall he planned to retire at the end of the school year. Pye has served the district as a teacher, principal, […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
CCSD plans to use ESSER funds for mental health, technology, teacher support

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) School Board members on Monday discussed plans for spending leftover COVID-19 funds, identifying mental health, technology, and teacher support initiatives as key areas of investment. According to CCSD, the mental health spending would focus on “ensuring sufficient supports in schools — social workers, behavior interventionists, and […]
