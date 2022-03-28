Democrats race to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court
Senate Democrats are hoping to quickly confirm Judge...www.nbcnews.com
Senate Democrats are hoping to quickly confirm Judge...www.nbcnews.com
They are always racing to do something. It usually is because it is the wrong thing and the longer it lingers, the more people see it is the wrong thing.
Democrats are desperate to add a leftist activist to the SCOTUS before the midterms. They know they will lose the majority in both houses.
they need to get the vote done because there are so many senators knocking on deaths door, why do we keep voting for candidates 20 years past retirement age?
Comments / 391