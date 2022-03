Dennis Edward Tallant, age 86, of Boulder City, Nevada, passed away on March 13, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on February 28, 1936, to Ralph and Loretta Tallant. He married Sandra Farmer on June 3, 1961. They raised their family in Waukesha and moved to Boulder City after retiring in 1993. Sandra preceded him in death in 2014. He served his country in the United States Army for 33 years and retired as a lieutenant colonel.

BOULDER CITY, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO