ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Why You Shouldn't Wear Earphones All Day

By Megan Ellis
makeuseof.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWireless in-ear earphones, also commonly referred to as earbuds, are increasingly marketing their comfort, battery life, and ability to be worn throughout the day. But these earphones, especially those that create a seal so that they don't fall out and keep out ambient noise, can create problems if you wear them...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
marthastewart.com

Vaseline or Aquaphor: Which One Is Actually Better for Dry Skin?

A quick fix for chapped lips or a patch of dry skin often involves a dab of Aquaphor ($4.99, target.com) here or Vaseline ($4.49, target.com) there. Both topical ointments have a long list of advantages, but when it comes to a flaking, irritated complexion, which one is best? We chatted with two dermatologists to determine, once and for all, which product better addresses dry skin.
SKIN CARE
US News and World Report

What to Do When You Can't Sleep

If you can’t sleep, know that you’re not alone. Learn what daily habits you need to change to combat both short- and long-term insomnia. For some, quality sleep is hard to come by. Between 25% to 47% of adults get less than seven hours of sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And you need at least seven for your best health.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ear Infections#Sensitive Skin#Outer Ear#Ear Canal#Ear Pain#Emedicinehealth
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Cleanser Type You Should Stop Using Over 40 (It Dries Out Skin & Causes Wrinkles)

While cleansing is an essential part of any healthy skincare routine and aging itself is natural and normal, there are ingredients in common cleansers that could dry out aging skin even more and lead to additional wrinkling. We checked in with skincare experts and estheticians Denise Cartwright, founder of the CRUDE skincare brand and Aida Bicaj, celebrity facialist and spa boutique owner to learn more about ingredients to avoid in any cleanser after 40 and go-to tips when looking for products that promote healthier aging and a timelessly youthful glow.
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

Why You Need a Facial Steamer for Clearer Skin

With the bajillion complex skincare gadgets on the market, the concept of a facial steamer almost seems too simple. But there's a reason this beauty device has such a devout following—and why you'd be hard-pressed to meet an esthetician who doesn't use one routinely. "Facial steamers are devices that...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Elite Daily

45 Ways To Make Your Skin & Hair Look So Much Better For Cheap

It’s no beauty secret that having quality products for your skin and hair is the best way to make sure your routine actually works. And, the only way you can really fine tune your skincare or haircare routine is by picking products that target your specific concerns, whether that’s repairing damaged hair from too much blow-drying, adding hydration to dry skin, or making sure you get the right SPF for your skin when you step outside.
HAIR CARE
Medical News Today

How to know if you still have baby teeth

Baby teeth are the first set of teeth a person grows. A full set of adult teeth replaces most people’s baby teeth. In some instances, a person may have a baby tooth that does not fall out and remains until adulthood. A person’s baby teeth are also. deciduous,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy