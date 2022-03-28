ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chris Rock declining to file police report over Oscars incident: LAPD

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mrOMW_0erxKb1K00

UPDATE: Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock after Academy launches review

( The Hill ) — The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that Chris Rock is declining to file a police report after being slapped by actor Will Smith in a shocking altercation during the Oscars broadcast.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another,” a statement obtained early Monday by ITK said following the awards show in Los Angeles.

“The individual involved has declined to file a police report,” the LAPD said in a statement, which appeared to refer to the confrontation between Smith and Rock.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock during Oscars telecast over joke

“If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report,” the statement said.

Just hours earlier on Sunday, “King Richard” star Smith interrupted Rock and slapped him onstage after the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting a trophy at the 94th annual awards show.

Rock then said, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me” as Smith walked away.

Smith could then be heard yelling at Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth!”

“That was uh…greatest night in the history of television,” Rock, 57, said, before not making any further reference on-air to the incident.

Minutes after the altercation, Smith took to the stage again — as the Oscar winner in the “Best Actor” category.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said of the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, the title role he played in “King Richard.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NME

Here’s what Denzel Washington said to Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock

Will Smith has recalled what Denzel Washington told him following his altercation with Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. During last night’s (March 27) ceremony, Rock was presenting an award when he made a “joke” about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head, referring to her as “G.I. Jane”. Pinkett Smith has been open in the past about suffering from alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
TMZ.com

'Black-ish' Star Anthony Anderson's Wife Alvina Stewart Files For Divorce

Anthony Anderson's wife, Alvina, has filed for divorce, ending their 22-year marriage. According to court documents obtained by TMZ ... Alvina filed on Friday in Los Angeles and is requesting spousal support from Anthony. She also checked the box to block the court's ability to award any support to Anthony ... and also wants him to pay for her attorney fees.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
CinemaBlend

Chris Rock Declined To Press Charges After The Will Smith Slap, According To LAPD

Last night was the Academy Awards, and it was (unsurprisingly) a doozy. There were groundbreaking wins like Coda, as well as some notable snubs, although perhaps the biggest subject of conversation is the confrontation shared on stage between Will Smith and presenter Chris Rock. It turns out that Rock has declined to press charges after he was slapped by Smith, according to the LAPD.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Police#Lapd#Itk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Shuttle Driver Files $20M Lawsuit Over LAPD Traffic Stop

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A production driver for the television series “Grey’s Anatomy” filed a lawsuit Thursday against Los Angeles police, claiming he was racially profiled about a year ago when he was allegedly stopped and detained by officers who erroneously believed he was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. The civil complaint filed on behalf of 31-year-old Ernest Simon, who is Black, seeks $20 million in damages, according to the law firm Larson LLP. In his complaint, Simon alleges that he was on the job for Disney — driving a rented Ford production van during an on-location shoot in Tarzana...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy