When Will The Oscars Be on Hulu?

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
Decider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igzYX_0erxKIRd00

The 94th annual Academy Awards were, in a word, memorable.

If you missed last night’s show, Sian Heder’s CODA (available on Apple TV+) won Best Picture, Jane Campion took home Best Director honors for The Power of the Dog (now streaming on Netflix), and Will Smith and Jessica Chastain won Best Actor and Best Actress for their performances in King Richard and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, respectively (both of which are available to watch on HBO Max).

Many people watched the show live on ABC, but a slew of cord-cutters are hoping the ceremony will be available for next-day streaming on Hulu or Disney+. Are the Oscars on Hulu? When will the 2022 Oscars arrive on Hulu? Great questions. Here’s everything we know.

ARE THE OSCARS ON HULU?

Not yet. But this tends to happen when it comes to live events being added to Hulu. While most next-day content generally premieres on Hulu in the morning, there’s often a delay when adding live events to the streaming service.

WILL THE 2022 OSCARS BE ON HULU?

Yes! Hulu’s “New on March” announcement noted that the Oscars would be available for next-day streaming on the platform.

WHEN WILL THE OSCARS BE ON HULU?

No official release time is available, but we expect the 2022 Oscars to premiere on Hulu later today (March 28). Our best guess is that the show will be added by 12:00 p.m. ET.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE OSCARS ONLINE?

Luckily, you don’t have to wait for the show to be uploaded to Hulu! If you have a valid cable login, the Oscars are available to stream on the ABC website/ABC app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Jaiv_0erxKIRd00
Photo: ABC

CAN I WATCH THE OSCARS ON DISNEY PLUS?

Nope. But you can stream the show on ABC.com and (eventually) Hulu.

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

