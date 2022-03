Following rumors claiming ahead of the Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals that Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald could potentially retire if he added a title to his Hall-of-Fame résumé, Rams general manager Les Snead remarked last week that he was working on signing the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year to a new deal and was "trying to come up with a win-win solution to reward Aaron but still definitely be able to continue trying to compete as a team at the highest level."

