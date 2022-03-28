Drew Beam by the numbers ahead of Vanderbilt series

The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.

Regular season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the Southeastern Conference standings will make the field.

NCAA Regionals are slated to start June 2, while NCAA Super Regionals will begin June 9.

The 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Throughout the 2022 baseball season, Vols Wire will look at Tennessee player stats.

Below are stats for Vols’ starting pitcher Drew Beam ahead of the Tennessee-Vanderbilt series April 1-3.

WHIP: .53