ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Drew Beam by the numbers ahead of Vanderbilt series

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gd323_0erxIC4r00

The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.

Regular season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the Southeastern Conference standings will make the field.

NCAA Regionals are slated to start June 2, while NCAA Super Regionals will begin June 9.

The 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Throughout the 2022 baseball season, Vols Wire will look at Tennessee player stats.

Below are stats for Vols’ starting pitcher Drew Beam ahead of the Tennessee-Vanderbilt series April 1-3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHSjk_0erxIC4r00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CRQD_0erxIC4r00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P1BoF_0erxIC4r00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebc7J_0erxIC4r00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

WHIP: .53

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

NCAA Announces Tipoff Times For The Final Four Games

The Final Four time slots are locked in. Per NCAA Director of Media Coordination David Worlock, Villanova vs. Kansas will tip-off in the earlier window. With the late night matchup reserved for Duke and the winner of Saint Peter’s-UNC. “Kansas and Villanova will play in the national semifinals Saturday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Arkansas Cheerleader Goes Viral During NCAA Tournament Game

A cheerleader from the University of Arkansas stole the show on Saturday night. During the Elite Eight game between Duke and Arkansas, a ball got stuck atop the backboard. An Arkansas cheerleader helped retrieve the ball so the game could resume by standing on the shoulders of another cheerleader. It’s the second time cheerleaders have saved the day during a tournament game this year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Hoover, AL
Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Nebraska State
Hoover, AL
College Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#College Baseball#Drew Beam#Ncaa Regionals#Ncaa Super Regionals#Vols Wire
Yardbarker

Penny Hardaway, Mike Miller implicated in Memphis basketball scandal

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway is under increasing scrutiny after the NCAA delivered a notice of allegations to the basketball program. Another former NBA player has been implicated as well. Multiple reports indicated Saturday that Memphis is facing at least four Level I violations, the most serious infractions the NCAA...
NBA
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'We had no red flags': Parents of Katie Meyer, 22, speak about Stanford soccer star's death

STANFORD, Calif — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death Friday. “The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”
STANFORD, CA
AOL Corp

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer's death ruled 'self-inflicted'

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. Medical examiners determined that the death of Stanford soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer was "self-inflicted" as law enforcement ruled out foul play in a statement released to media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Arch Manning Spotted With Former Texas Star Quarterback

Five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has narrowed his college choices down to a select few top-tier programs — including the Texas Longhorns. On Saturday, Manning was spotted spending time with former Texas star quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger spent four seasons as the Longhorns’s starting quarterback from 2017-20 and is...
NFL
The Spun

Look: How Many Brackets Got The Final Four Right

The 2022 NCAA Tournament Men’s Final Four is officially set. On one side of the bracket, we have No. 2 seed Duke against No. 8 seed North Carolina. On the other, we have No. 1 seed Kansas against No. 2 seed Villanova. While the Final Four features four “blue...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Justin Moore injury update: Villanova basketball star suffers torn Achilles

The Villanova Wildcats defeated the Houston Cougars to advance to the Final Four, but they may have lost Justin Moore to a ruptured Achilles. The Villanova Wildcats are heading to the Final Four to the third time since 2016 after they defeated the No. 5 Houston Cougars 50-44 on Saturday. While the team did advance, they may have lost one of their key players to a ruptured Achilles.
VILLANOVA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy