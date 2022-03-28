This Is Likely Daniel Jones' Final Year With the Giants
After NY Giants owner John Mara admitted that the team has not made a decision on whether or not to exercise their 5th year option for QB Daniel Jones. Based off these and other comments from John Mara, Ben Maller believe this will be the last season for Daniel Jones.
Ben Maller: "It's not in the teams best interest to pay the man...Daniel Jones has not earned a new contract by his performance. His play smells like a broken sewer line. If he was not a Top 10 pick, Danny "Dimes" would have been playing for the Winnipeg blue bombers
Comments / 0