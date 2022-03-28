This Is Likely Daniel Jones' Final Year With the Giants

The 2022 NFL Draft will be here before we know it, and as it stands, our Detroit Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick. Prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the consensus was that the Lions would end up landing Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick as the Jacksonville Jaguars would probably select an offensive tackle with the No. 1 pick.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO