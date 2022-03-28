ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Likely Daniel Jones' Final Year With the Giants

By Justin Cooper
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kChFp_0erxF5f800

Photo: Getty Images

After NY Giants owner John Mara admitted that the team has not made a decision on whether or not to exercise their 5th year option for QB Daniel Jones. Based off these and other comments from John Mara, Ben Maller believe this will be the last season for Daniel Jones.

Ben Maller: "It's not in the teams best interest to pay the man...Daniel Jones has not earned a new contract by his performance. His play smells like a broken sewer line. If he was not a Top 10 pick, Danny "Dimes" would have been playing for the Winnipeg blue bombers

