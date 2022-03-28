ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Homemade Air Fryer Pizza Rolls Elevate A Favorite Teen-Friendly Snack

By Helen Lee
Simplemost
Simplemost
 1 day ago

Frozen pizza rolls have long been a favorite of teenagers and anyone who needs a quick, delicious snack for after school or while watching TV. But, the store-bought versions are also sodium bombs, with high fat and very little nutritional value.

However, if you’re willing to invest a little bit of time, you can make your own in the air fryer. Homemade pizza rolls are surprisingly easy to make and won’t stretch your grocery budget too much.

Plus, when you make them at home, you can modify the ingredients that make pizza rolls so unhealthy. A recipe we found from Sustainable Cooks lowers the calories and carbs a bit per serving compared to, say, Totino’s Cheese Pizza Rolls, but doesn’t significantly change the amount of sodium. However, you do get a bit more protein, vitamin A and calcium.

You can also make these ahead of time so that they’re still an easy after-school option, too. Just store uncooked rolls in the freezer. Then, pop them out and bake them for the normal amount of time whenever you want them!

This is a versatile recipe: you can use store-bought ingredients like pizza sauce and egg-roll wrappers, or if you’re feeling more ambitious, you can make those from scratch. Check out this recipe from Spruce Eats if you’d like to try making your own egg-roll wrappers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ptoit_0erxCjnS00
Sustainable Cooks

Then, you really just need your pizza ingredients — cheese, sauce, olive oil and pizza toppings of your choice. You’ll form them into that egg roll shape (Sarah Cook at Sustainable Cooks includes step-by-step instructions on how to do this) and then stick them into the air fryer for a total of eight minutes.

Remember that if you modify the recipe to include meat, the meat must be cooked before getting added to your roll. Also, the key to making this recipe work is not to overfill your egg rolls. Just don’t forget to put a small container of pizza sauce on the table for dipping! A container of Parmesan would also go well.

If you’re one of the few people who somehow escaped the COVID-19 pandemic without purchasing an air fryer, you can also use an oven or fry these up in a cast-iron skillet; alternative instructions are included in Cook’s recipe, which you can find here.

Everyone eats pizza rolls differently: some bite off a corner to let heat escape. Others wait a bit to allow them to cool down or punch holes in them with a fork first. Some even eat them with silverware, but you also have your purists who refuse to make any accommodations and just pop them into their mouths without any regard for the consequences (that sauce can be like lava!). Which one are you?

Comments / 0

Related
30Seconds

Badass Ground Beef Potato Casserole Recipe: This Easy Mexican Casserole Recipe Is Incredible

Creamy potatoes layered with spicy seasoned ground beef, corn and cheese is incredible. This Mexican potato casserole recipe is all you need on your plate. This easy potato casserole recipe can be served as a main dish, hearty (very hearty!) side dish and makes a perfect potluck dish. Be sure to print several copies of the recipe, because you're sure to get asked for it.
RECIPES
KTAL

German Cucumber Salad

Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a German Cucumber Salad. This dish makes a great healthy option for nearly every occasion. In a medium bowl, whisk together all of the dressing ingredients. Set aside. Wash and thinly slice the cucumbers. Add the cucumbers to the bowl with the...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Oven#Pizza Toppings#Food Drink#Frozen#Sustainable Cooks#Cheese Pizza Rolls#Spruce Eats
The Guardian

How to turn leftover cooked beans into ‘hummus’ – recipe

To save energy, I like to soak and cook a big batch of pulses in the pressure cooker for the week ahead, to provide an economical foundation for our daily meals. But by the end of the week, especially if plans have changed, we might be left with a lot to use up. (The same goes for tinned beans: if only part of a tin is needed for a particular dish, we need to find a use for the rest.)
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

Air-Fryer Whole Chicken

1 broiler/fryer chicken (3 to 4 pounds) Preheat air fryer to 350°. Brush outside of chicken with olive oil and sprinkle with seasoned salt. Place chicken, breast side down, on tray in air-fryer basket; cook 30 minutes. Flip chicken and cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh reads 170°-175°, 35-40 minutes longer. Remove chicken; let stand 15 minutes before carving.
FOOD & DRINKS
News4Jax.com

Air fryer Friday: Air fryer pizzas

Toppings (red pepper flakes) 1. Preheat air fryer to 400° for 5 minutes. 2. Separate biscuits into 2 layers. 3. Press each biscuit half with your hands to create a flat, more strecthed out surface. 4. Top each dough circle with 2 teaspoons of marinara sauce. 5. Add cheese...
RECIPES
WOMI Owensboro

Get A Taste of Tuscany With This Hearty Italian Soup Recipe

Do love Italian foods? How about getting all that spice without the sodium? You're gonna love this Tuscan Chicken, Mushroom, and Kale Soup for Spring. Merritt is from the Green River District Health Department and on the second Monday of each month she joins us for our Kentucky Cookin' segment sponsored by Kentucky Legend.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Easy Air Fryer Brats

I’ve fallen hard for my air fryer. My portable (purple!) convection cooker has earned a permanent place on my kitchen counter because it’s the perfect way to quickly cook so many different things. Like may of you, I started with air fryer fries, moved to simple sides, like air fryer broccoli and air fryer cauliflower, and just recently realized that the air fryer is ideal for cooking bratwurst too! Whether you cook a single sausage or an entire pack of brats, the air fryer crisps the casing and keeps the sausage juicy. In less time than it takes to bring beer to a boil or light the coals, you can sit down to perfectly cooked brats — here’s how to do it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

Bloody Mary Pizza Recipe Is Perfect For Spicing Up Pizza Night

Why did it take us this long to realize we could combine two of the best things in life, pizza and bloody marys? Luckily, the folks at MyRecipes are full of brilliant hybrid food ideas, and now you know what to do for brunch this weekend. Or dinner. Or a 3 p.m. snack, because who are we to judge?
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Air Fryer Artichokes

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. If you are looking for a simple and delicious way to cook up your artichokes that is quick and easy, then these air fryer artichokes are just for you! Cooked to perfection, these will be your new favorite vegetable!
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Win A Copy of Healthy Air Fryer

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of Healthy Air Fryer: 75 Feel-Good Recipes. Any Meal. Any Air Fryer by America’s Test Kitchen (America’s Test Kitchen, 2018). (ARV $24.99)
RECIPES
Simplemost

Simplemost

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy