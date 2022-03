The veteran firefighter is now chief of the department that gave him his first paid job back in 1994.David Morris is back in Gaston. The veteran firefighter is now chief of the department that gave him his first paid job back in 1994. "When I was here, most days, it was just two of us running things. Usually we could call on a volunteer from the high school and a couple of guys who lived in town, but most calls were just the chief and myself running out the door," Morris said. "That was a unique situation that set...

FOREST GROVE, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO