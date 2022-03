KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thousands of runners crossed the finish line on Sunday, March 27 for the 2022 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. Ethan Coffey, a 39-year-old Knoxville native, made history by becoming the first male ever to win the full marathon three times. Coffey won the marathon last year in...

