Birmingham, AL

Paul Finebaum reviews SEC's March Madness performance: 'That's all people remember'

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Finebaum has been in the middle of the conversation of conference performance this basketball season, and now that the ACC has 2 teams in the Final Four, while the SEC didn’t make it for another season. Finebaum on his regular Monday appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic In...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

