Paul Finebaum reviews SEC's March Madness performance: 'That's all people remember'

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter is new to his role, but the former passing game coordinator is no stranger to Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence, who played at Clemson from 2018-2020, hosted a youth football camp on Sunday, and the now second-year Jacksonville Jaguar gave his sentiments towards Streeter. "I love coach Streeter," Lawrence said of the criticism Streeter has faced. "Here's here today somewhere. I was just texting with him. He was a big part of my development. People can say what they want to say." Streeter, who has taken over for Tony Elliott, has been at Clemson for 22 seasons. During his time as passing game coordinator, he helped Lawrence achieve massive success, including winning a national championship in 2018. With the 2022 season looming, Streeter will have decisions to make, including a potential quarterback battle between junior DJ Uiagalelei and freshman Cade Klubnik.

