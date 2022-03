PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The New York Giants haven't made any calls to other teams about trading running back Saquon Barkley, even if they have received some. General manager Joe Schoen emphasized the distinction Monday at the NFL's annual meetings, the first time he's talked publicly since the scouting combine, when he declared the team open to a potential trade. The Giants at that time were trying to shed some $40 million in salary-cap space to get their financials in order for this season.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO