Evansville Police Increasing School Bus Safety Patrols This Spring

A Florida woman is charged with DUI after being pulled over while high on deodorant spray, says an affidavit filed by the Martin County Sheriff's Office. Katherine Theodore, 31, was pulled over Sunday by deputies who “noticed a stack of empty Right Guard…cans in her car,” according to CBS 12 News, which first reported on the incident. The vehicle smelled strongly of deodorant, and Theodore, who cops say appeared impaired, first explained it away by claiming she simply liked the smell of it, the affidavit states. She later conceded that she had two drinks earlier in the day, then huffed the Right Guard after she got into her car. Theodore was arrested and released on $750 bond, according to court records.

MARTIN COUNTY, FL ・ 19 DAYS AGO