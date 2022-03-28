ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Police Increasing School Bus Safety Patrols This Spring

By Adam Kight
wevv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Evansville Police Department says its officers will be conducting overtime patrols along school bus routes and in school zones this spring as part of a statewide initiative. EPD says officers will be on high alert for things like school bus stop-arm violations,...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
People

School Bus Driver Dies After Students Steer Bus to Safety During Medical Emergency

Arthur McDougall, a school bus driver in the small town of Topsham, Maine, died shortly after experiencing a medical event behind the wheel on Monday. He was 77. "It is with great sadness that I write to inform you that Arthur McDougall, our bus driver who was transported to the hospital this morning, has passed away," Maine School Administrative District 75 interim Superintendent Bob Lucy wrote on Facebook on Monday.
TOPSHAM, ME
CBS Austin

School bus driver accused of paying students $5 to swab their cheeks for COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCTI) — A North Carolina school bus driver was suspended after three families said the driver swabbed their children’s mouths and paid them money, telling the children it was a COVID-19 test. An investigation began after an eighth-grader in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) reported the...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bus Stop#Reckless Driving#Epd#Nhtsa#Icji
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTOK-TV

Drug investigation leads to arrest

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man is facing numerous drug charges after he was arrested Monday. Alonzo Norman, 32, has been charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent. The East Mississippi Drug Task Force...
MERIDIAN, MS
WKRC

Police identify man killed in Over-the-Rhine shooting

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Police were called to the scene on 13th Street near Walnut Street around 3:30 a.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX59

Woman dies in fiery 2-vehicle crash on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS –A female motorist was killed late Monday night when her vehicle struck a second sedan near the intersection of Michigan Rd. and Mayfield Dr. on the city’s northwest side. One driver was traveling northbound on Michigan Rd. when a second driver turned onto Michigan, causing the crash. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say one of the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TheDailyBeast

Florida Woman Charged With Driving While High on Deodorant

A Florida woman is charged with DUI after being pulled over while high on deodorant spray, says an affidavit filed by the Martin County Sheriff's Office. Katherine Theodore, 31, was pulled over Sunday by deputies who “noticed a stack of empty Right Guard…cans in her car,” according to CBS 12 News, which first reported on the incident. The vehicle smelled strongly of deodorant, and Theodore, who cops say appeared impaired, first explained it away by claiming she simply liked the smell of it, the affidavit states. She later conceded that she had two drinks earlier in the day, then huffed the Right Guard after she got into her car. Theodore was arrested and released on $750 bond, according to court records.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Manhunt for driver of speeding Tesla that launched 50 feet in the air before crashing into cars in LA

A manhunt has been launched for the driver of a Tesla caught on viral video speeding and flying 50 feet into the air before crashing into parked cars at an intersection in Los Angeles.The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said the incident occurred at the intersection of Baxter Street and Alvarado Street on Saturday.The Tesla car, a black S-BLM, was being operated by a rental driver to perform the stunt.The police said the car crashed into several trash cans and two parked vehicles as the stunt went wrong.It was being performed at a meet-up of Tesla users, Fox 11...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy