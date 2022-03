Prior to the release of Episode 1 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the show had received a lot of criticism from fans of the same franchise. In fact, some avid fans of the Naruto franchise refuse to recognize Boruto as the protagonist of the anime, only referring to him as "Naruto's son," not to mention labeling the anime as "Naruto's son's anime." Hence, in this article, we combed the internet for five reasons why Boruto is hated by fans of the Naruto franchise.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO