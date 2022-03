I read the judicial discipline order alone in my office, on the day my Senate-confirmed former supervisor was removed from the D.C. bench. I felt part relief that the former judge could no longer mistreat law clerks like myself, part satisfaction that he had been disciplined for some of his misconduct, and part frustration that the D.C. judicial regulatory body did not recognize the full scope of the former judge’s misbehavior.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO