Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Available to play Monday

Whitlock allowed one hit and walked one while striking out two over three scoreless innings in a spring training start against the Twins on Sunday. This was Whitlock's first Grapefruit League start and first start of any kind since July 2019 prior to undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery. Although used exclusively out of the bullpen last season, Whitlock's in the mix for the final rotation spot along with Rich Hill, who also pitched three innings Sunday. That starting spot will last as long as it takes Chris Sale (rib) to get over his injury. Sunday's outing was the second time both pitchers have appeared in the same game this spring. Both hurlers will likely appear in the same game this Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. Boston manager Alex Cora has not revealed how he plans to utilize Whitlock, whose versatility in relief was key for the Red Sox, but it's safe to say he'll be an high-leverage piece if relegated to the bullpen.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO