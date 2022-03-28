Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Available to play Monday

Cabrera is scheduled to start Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cabrera finished the 2021 campaign on the injured list due to a blister on his right middle finger, but it was visa issues that prevented him from beginning his buildup program at the same time as the Marlins' other starting candidates at the start of spring training. After resolving the visa issue and reporting to camp, Cabrera is now on track to make his spring debut. Despite the missed workouts, Cabrera still looks like he'll be ready to go for the start of the regular season, though he may need to pitch well Monday and in his subsequent spring outings to clinch a spot in Miami's Opening Day rotation. Over his first seven big-league starts in 2021, Cabrera posted a 5.81 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 28:19 K:BB across 26.1 innings.
