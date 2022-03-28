ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Available to play Monday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Gorman (back) is listed among the Cardinals' available reserves for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Chandler Rome of the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees sign former All-Star righty

TAMPA — The Yankees continue to stockpile talent. They signed veteran righty-hander Shelby Miller to a minor-league deal and invited him to big-league spring training. Miller had a locker in the clubhouse at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Sunday afternoon. “A guy that’s had success in the league,” manager...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees veteran making loud push to make roster

TAMPA — There was a loud crack and then the crowd went quiet until the ball landed over the face, over the bleachers and out of the stadium entirely. The home run Marwin Gonzalez had just crushed was such a no-doubter that fans immediately recognized its uniqueness and watched in awe. Then they cheered.
MLB
NESN

Yankees Claim Outfield Prospect Off Waivers From Red Sox

Jeisson Rosario ultimately could not find a long-term home in the Red Sox organization. Perhaps he’ll have better luck with Boston’s fiercest rival. Rosario, who the Red Sox acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Mitch Moreland trade, was designated for assignment by the club in order to make room on the 40-man roster for newcomer Trevor Story. Three days after Boston officially signed Story, the New York Yankees swooped in and claimed Rosario off waivers.
MLB
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to add another linebacker this offseason. Per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Steelers are going to sign linebacker Genard Avery to a one-year deal. Avery was originally picked by the Cleveland Browns at the 2018 NFL Draft before spending the last two...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Gorman
CBS Sports

Spurs' Devin Vassell: Likely available Monday

Vassell (Achilles) is probable for Monday's contest against the Rockets. Vassell is expected to return to the starting lineup Monday after sitting out Saturday's win over the Pelicans. Before his absence, the second-year wing had scored in double figures in five of his last six games.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo: Won't play Monday

Rondo (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Magic. Rondo will remain out for an eighth straight game. His next chance to play is Wednesday against the Mavericks.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Astros#Mets#Grapefruit League#The Houston Chronicle#Triple A
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Set for spring debut Monday

Cabrera is scheduled to start Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cabrera finished the 2021 campaign on the injured list due to a blister on his right middle finger, but it was visa issues that prevented him from beginning his buildup program at the same time as the Marlins' other starting candidates at the start of spring training. After resolving the visa issue and reporting to camp, Cabrera is now on track to make his spring debut. Despite the missed workouts, Cabrera still looks like he'll be ready to go for the start of the regular season, though he may need to pitch well Monday and in his subsequent spring outings to clinch a spot in Miami's Opening Day rotation. Over his first seven big-league starts in 2021, Cabrera posted a 5.81 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 28:19 K:BB across 26.1 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Shines in spring start

Whitlock allowed one hit and walked one while striking out two over three scoreless innings in a spring training start against the Twins on Sunday. This was Whitlock's first Grapefruit League start and first start of any kind since July 2019 prior to undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery. Although used exclusively out of the bullpen last season, Whitlock's in the mix for the final rotation spot along with Rich Hill, who also pitched three innings Sunday. That starting spot will last as long as it takes Chris Sale (rib) to get over his injury. Sunday's outing was the second time both pitchers have appeared in the same game this spring. Both hurlers will likely appear in the same game this Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. Boston manager Alex Cora has not revealed how he plans to utilize Whitlock, whose versatility in relief was key for the Red Sox, but it's safe to say he'll be an high-leverage piece if relegated to the bullpen.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Blade

City League baseball preview: Start still seen as king of the conference

To an already struggling City League baseball alignment, the loss of spring sports in 2020 because of the pandemic was a major blow. What had been a five-team league was reduced in 2021 to just perennial CL power Start along with Bowsher and Waite. Rogers and Woodward failed to field enough players to field teams — varsity of otherwise.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Brendan McKay: Optioned to minors

McKay was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay underwent thoracic outlet surgery in November, though he reported to camp fully healthy. He didn't enter a game with the big-league club in spring training, and he will likely need a significant ramp up period after tallying only 12.2 innings and 25 plate appearances in 2021.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Terrin Vavra: Moves to minors

Vavra was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Vavra was added to the 40-man roster in November but was never in real consideration to make the Opening Day roster. He finished last season at Double-A Bowie and hit. 248/.388/.430 with five home runs, 20 RBI and six stolen bases in 40 games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Expects to be ready for opener

Kiermaier (groin) is scheduled to take some swings Tuesday and said he expects to be ready to go for Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The perennially banged-up Kiermaier is already hurting during spring training, as he's battled both neck and upper-back stiffness and most recently left groin soreness. Though the injuries have set him back in getting in his usual slate of at-bats during the spring, the veteran outfielder doesn't expect to require a trip to the injured list to begin the season. Ideally, he would return to action before the Rays' Grapefruit League and exhibition schedule comes to an end to assuage any concerns about his availability for Opening Day.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Glenn Otto: Knocked around again

Otto allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings in Monday's spring training start against the Mariners. Otto made his second Cactus League start, and it was slightly better than the first but not good enough to stake a claim to a spot in the rotation. The 26-year-old right-hander has given up six runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks over 4.1 spring innings. Texas manager Chris Woodward said earlier this spring that Otto might benefit from more time in Triple-A, and the results seem to confirm that notion.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' DL Hall: Headed to minors

Hall was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Hall made just one appearance in spring training prior to his demotion, striking out a pair of batters in one scoreless inning of relief work. He'll begin the season at Double-A, where he posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go along with a 56:16 K:BB across 31.2 innings a year ago. Although he'll begin 2022 with the Baysox, reports emerged earlier in the spring that the southpaw could progress through Baltimore's farm system quickly with the possibility of making his big-league debut at some point during the upcoming campaign.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy