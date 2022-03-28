Yankees' Ronald Guzman: Makes recovery from knee surgery

Higashioka is slashing .500/.538/1.250 with three home runs, four RBI and four runs scored over 13 Grapefruit League plate appearances. Higashioka entered camp expecting to work in a platoon with Ben Rortvedt behind the plate, but Rortvedt has yet to get into a contest due to an oblique injury. Higashioka has seized upon the opportunity with a power-packed spring performance that includes a team-best three homers. If Rortvedt is unable to get ramped up in time for Opening Day, Higashioka would likely open the campaign as the team's everyday catcher. However, a platoon remains the most likely scenario for the bulk of the season, especially considering Higashioka's tepid .181/.246/.389 slash line over 67 games for the Yankees last season.

MLB ・ 19 HOURS AGO