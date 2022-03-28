ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees' Ronald Guzman: Makes recovery from knee surgery

 1 day ago

Guzman (knee) will serve as the Yankees' designated hitter and bat eighth in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. Guzman will be picking up...

NJ.com

Yankees veteran making loud push to make roster

TAMPA — There was a loud crack and then the crowd went quiet until the ball landed over the face, over the bleachers and out of the stadium entirely. The home run Marwin Gonzalez had just crushed was such a no-doubter that fans immediately recognized its uniqueness and watched in awe. Then they cheered.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees injury update: Ben Rortvedt making progress

TAMPA — New Yankees catcher Ben Rortvedt was set to catch his first bullpen Sunday since suffering a Grade 1 right oblique strain. His status for Opening Day still seems doubtful, but he wouldn’t rule it out. “Not really sure at this point,” Rortvedt told reporters in the...
MLB
NESN

Yankees Claim Outfield Prospect Off Waivers From Red Sox

Jeisson Rosario ultimately could not find a long-term home in the Red Sox organization. Perhaps he’ll have better luck with Boston’s fiercest rival. Rosario, who the Red Sox acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Mitch Moreland trade, was designated for assignment by the club in order to make room on the 40-man roster for newcomer Trevor Story. Three days after Boston officially signed Story, the New York Yankees swooped in and claimed Rosario off waivers.
MLB
The Spun

The Yankees Have Signed A Former All-Star Pitcher

The New York Yankees don’t have a ton of reliable starting pitching behind Gerrit Cole heading into the 2022 season. On Sunday, the Yankees announced a signing that could potentially help that lack of depth. Shelby Miller, a former All-Star pitcher, has agreed to a minor league contract with...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees to give extension offer to Aaron Judge by Opening Day

Yankees GM Brian Cashman met with reporters Saturday, discussing numerous Bronx Bombers-related topics with Newsday’s Erik Boland (Twitter links), MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, The Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com) and other media members. Aaron Judge’s contract was one of the subjects addressed, as the star slugger didn’t agree to terms...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/28/22

NY Post | Dan Martin: Yankees general manager Brian Cashman stated that while he is not opposed to making any surprise additions to the roster, he is happy with what he has at this point. “Right now, we’re focused on what we have, to be honest,” said Cashman. “There’s nothing more to say at this point.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Gerrit Cole vs. José Quintana

The last time we saw Gerrit Cole pitch, he was limping off the mound in the Wild Card Game against the Red Sox. He’s been rehabbing his leg through the winter, and has focused on simulated games this spring, but he gets the ball in a tune-up start today against the Pirates.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Swinging hot bat this spring

Higashioka is slashing .500/.538/1.250 with three home runs, four RBI and four runs scored over 13 Grapefruit League plate appearances. Higashioka entered camp expecting to work in a platoon with Ben Rortvedt behind the plate, but Rortvedt has yet to get into a contest due to an oblique injury. Higashioka has seized upon the opportunity with a power-packed spring performance that includes a team-best three homers. If Rortvedt is unable to get ramped up in time for Opening Day, Higashioka would likely open the campaign as the team's everyday catcher. However, a platoon remains the most likely scenario for the bulk of the season, especially considering Higashioka's tepid .181/.246/.389 slash line over 67 games for the Yankees last season.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees’ Deivi Garcia, Luis Gil bolster case for extra Opening Day roster spots

LAKELAND, Fla. — While Luis Gil was making Yankees history last summer, his streak of 18 2/3 scoreless inning to start a career included a very noticeable flaw to his game. Fellow right-hander Deivi Garcia had the same issue throughout through his 2021 horror show, which included a 6.85 ERA in Triple-A and a 6.48 over two Yankees starts.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Reggie McClain: Sent to MiLB camp

The Yankees reassigned McClain to their minor-league camp Sunday. After finishing the 2021 campaign at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and attending camp as a non-roster invitee, McClain faced long odds to break camp with the Yankees. He didn't help his case for a spot in the Yankees' Opening Day bullpen by giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks across two innings in his two Grapefruit League appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Hitting well in spring

Urias is hitting .500 through five Grapefruit League games. Urias has flexed some power as well, posting three home runs and a double with four RBI and six runs scored. The Orioles' infield plans remain a bit muddied -- Urias is in contention for a starting job, but it's unclear if that will be at shortstop or third base. Richie Martin, Jorge Mateo and Kelvin Gutierrez are all also hitting well so far, as the competition for playing time seems to have brought out the best in all of them.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 2022 Season Preview: Aaron Hicks

The Yankees entered the offseason with a litany of roster issues of varying urgency. Shortstop was clearly the biggest concern, but one could argue that center field slotted right behind as a close second. The Yankees sat in the bottom third of the league in terms of value produced at the position, with a 37-year-old Brett Gardner getting the majority of the reps. Of course, Gardner’s mere presence on the leaderboard was due to the frequent unavailability of the incumbent center fielder, Aaron Hicks.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Brendan McKay: Optioned to minors

McKay was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay underwent thoracic outlet surgery in November, though he reported to camp fully healthy. He didn't enter a game with the big-league club in spring training, and he will likely need a significant ramp up period after tallying only 12.2 innings and 25 plate appearances in 2021.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Moves to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Diaz fell short of earning a spot on the team's Opening Day roster and figures to begin the year with the Tides. He went 6-for-16 with a homer, four RBI and five runs scored in big-league camp.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Rob Zastryzny: Moves to minor-league camp

The Mets reassigned Zastryzny to minor-league camp Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The 30-year-old lefty last appeared in the majors with the Cubs in 2018, when he gave up three earned runs over 5.2 innings. He's expected to serve as organizational relief depth for the Mets at Triple-A Syracuse throughout the upcoming season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Making Cactus League debut

Clevinger (elbow) is scheduled to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Giants. Clevinger's upcoming appearance will mark his first official game action since the 2020 postseason, when he aggravated an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery. Now more than 16 months removed from the elbow procedure, Clevinger appears on track to be part of the Padres' Opening Day rotation, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks in his buildup program leading up to the start of the regular season. Though he'll be making his Cactus League debut Tuesday, Clevinger has been steadily upping his pitch count by facing hitters in live batting practice and pitching in a minor-league game on the back fields at spring training.
MLB

