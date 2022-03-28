ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Back in action

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Alvarez (personal) will serve as Houston's designated hitter and No. 4 batter in Monday's Grapefruit League game against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees sign former All-Star righty

TAMPA — The Yankees continue to stockpile talent. They signed veteran righty-hander Shelby Miller to a minor-league deal and invited him to big-league spring training. Miller had a locker in the clubhouse at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Sunday afternoon. “A guy that’s had success in the league,” manager...
MLB
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox Opening Day roster: Projecting the 15 pitchers, 13 position players Alex Cora will take to New York on April 7

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- With less than two weeks to go before Opening Day, the Red Sox have some tough roster decisions to make. When the Sox open up against the Yankees on April 7, they will carry a 28-man roster. That’s because Major League Baseball is planning to allow teams to expand their rosters by two players after a shortened spring training. Rosters will revert back to 26 players on May 1.
MLB
theScore

Freeman apologized to Anthopoulos, maintains 'great' relationship with Braves GM

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has no hard feelings toward Atlanta Braves executive Alex Anthopoulos, he recently said in a farewell letter to his former team's fans. "First of all, my relationship with Alex Anthopoulos remains great," Freeman said, courtesy of MLB.com's Mark Bowman. "When we spoke earlier...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Cardinals#Grapefruit League#The Houston Chronicle
NJ.com

Yankees veteran making loud push to make roster

TAMPA — There was a loud crack and then the crowd went quiet until the ball landed over the face, over the bleachers and out of the stadium entirely. The home run Marwin Gonzalez had just crushed was such a no-doubter that fans immediately recognized its uniqueness and watched in awe. Then they cheered.
MLB
Popculture

New York Yankees Star Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

New York Yankees player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, per CBS Sports. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristobal with the suspects during three shots. Andujar was not hit with the shots, but a relative was hit in the finger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Houston Chronicle

Carlos Correa's Montrose home hits market for $1.6M, as Astros star tests free agency

A Montrose home owned by former Houston Astros shortstop and free agent Carlos Correa has gone on the market for $1,599,000. The 3,657-square-foot house is technically in Rosemont Heights, part of the broader Montrose area. It’s a modern-style home with three bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms and was purchased by Correa in August 2017, just a couple of months before the Astros won the 2017 World Series and he — in post-game interviews — dropped to one knee and proposed to his then-girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez, the 2016 Miss Texas USA.
HOUSTON, TX
Hutch Post

Super Bowl champ joins Chiefs at runningback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Ronald Jones to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday, adding some depth behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the running back room. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 reasons the Braves will be even better without Freddie Freeman

The Atlanta Braves let Freddie Freeman leave and may be better for it. The biggest storyline with the Atlanta Braves this winter was whether or not Freddie Freeman would return to the only professional organization he has ever known. Fresh off of winning the World Series, it was practically a given that they would award this generation’s Chipper Jones with a brand new contract.
MLB
FanSided

Yadier Molina gets Cardinals fans excited about Albert Pujols reunion

The St. Louis Cardinals signed Albert Pujols, future Hall of Famer and team legend, to a short-term deal on Sunday night. Yadier Molina is excited to see him. Pujols’ reunion was far from guaranteed as of just a few weeks ago, with both sides at a stalemate. Yet, the Cardinals legend has an urge to play well into his age-42 season, and return to the club he’s most known for.
MLB
ESPN

Dusty Baker tinkering with Astros' leadoff man

JUPITER, Fla. --  Dusty Baker is tinkering with his lineup and wants to avoid hitting José Altuve leadoff. Houstons manager primarily batted the three-time American League batting champion first last year, but Baker says the 5-foot-6 Altuve isnt all that fond of the leadoff spot. Actually, Altuve led...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa breaks silence on Albert Pujols’ return to Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals gave their fans a massive wave of nostalgia when they announced the signing of veteran first baseman Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals, the franchise where he spent the first 11 seasons of his Hall of Fame career. The three-time MVP secured two World Series titles with the Cardinals, both of which were won alongside legendary manager Tony La Russa, currently the skipper of the Chicago White Sox. La Russa was asked about his former player making his return to where it all started. The White Sox manager reacted the way one might expect, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

New favorite emerges to be selected by Detroit Lions with No. 2 pick

The 2022 NFL Draft will be here before we know it, and as it stands, our Detroit Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick. Prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the consensus was that the Lions would end up landing Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick as the Jacksonville Jaguars would probably select an offensive tackle with the No. 1 pick.
NFL
NJ.com

Yankees’ prospect opening eyes with fastball — and he’s from N.J.

TAMPA — Ron Marinaccio reached back and hit 95.9 mph — his fastest pitch of the night — and walked briskly off the mound. He’d just struck out the Blue Jays’ Will Robertson to end the ninth in a 7-6 loss at George M. Steinbrenner Field, capping his second scoreless outing out of three in his initial big-league spring training.
MLB
The Spun

Houston Texans Have Signed Veteran Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans have added a veteran wide receiver going into the 2022 season. On Monday, the Texans announced that DaeSean Hamilton has signed with the team after visiting with them two weeks ago. Hamilton spent the first three seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos before he got...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy