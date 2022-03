The 2022 NFL offseason has been one for the ages. With a record nine Pro Bowl players changing teams, this offseason is unlike anything we have ever seen, yet it is still only just the beginning. The AFC looks like the premier conference for the upcoming year. Several teams have made improvements in their quarterback position while others have acquired top-tier stars. However, there is one team that is missing out on all the free agency fun – the New England Patriots.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO