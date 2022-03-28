ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Valero Texas Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

By Golf News Net
thegolfnewsnet.com
 1 day ago

The 2022 Valero Texas Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas. The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +750 betting odds. Jordan Spieth is next best on the...

thegolfnewsnet.com

CBS Sports

Masters 2022 predictions, golf odds: Picks by same PGA insider who nailed Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson wins

Phil Mickleson is out and Tiger Woods may be in, while Rory McIlroy is trying to make history at the 2022 Masters. Fans are hoping Woods will make his return to competitive golf on Thursday, April 7 at the Masters 2022, but he continues to rehab from a serious car crash just over a year ago. Mickelson, who has donned the green jacket three times, will miss the event at Augusta National Golf Club for the first time since 1994. McIlroy is aiming to join Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan and Gary Player as the only players with a Career Grand Slam. Jon Rahm, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, three-timer and 2015 Masters champ Jordan Spieth, and 2020 Masters winner Dustin Johnson also are among the star-studded 2022 Masters field.
GOLF
WJTV 12

Cantlay, Schauffele pair up in Zurich Classic of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Patrick Cantlay, the 2021 FedExCup winner ranked fifth in the world, will pair with 2020 Olympic gold medal winner Xander Schauffele, ranked tenth, to give the 2022 Zurich Classic another team of top-10 players, announced Steve Worthy, CEO of the Fore!Kids Foundation, producer of the tournament. “With Patrick and Xander our field […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Golf Channel

The field and format for the Augusta National Women's Amateur

The third Augusta National Women’s Amateur takes place this week in Augusta, Georgia, with 72 of the top female players in amateur golf. The field will compete over 54 holes of stroke play. The first two rounds will be contested at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday. The final round will be held at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

WGC Match Play: Here is the full prize purse and winner's share

The WGC Match Play will conclude on Sunday and one of Kevin Kisner, Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson or Corey Conners will be our champion. Kisner boasted a ridiculous record of 20-6-1 as he headed into the semi-finals looking to win the tournament for the second time. Along with the top...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Billy Horschel: "I hit some really quality shots"

Defending champion Billy Horschel was the first man through to the last-16 as he finished his match with Thomas Pieters All Square at the 2022 WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play. Billy Horschel, statements. The American lost his second match in 2021 but then won five in a row to...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Players who have been ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking

Since the Official World Golf Ranking was introduced in 1986, 25 players have reached the No. 1 ranking in the world. Scottie Scheffler became No. 1 in the world for the first time on March 27, 2022, taking over for Jon Rahm atop the Official World Golf Ranking with a win in the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play. It is his first run at the top of the world ranking, overtaking Rahm, who was the 24th person to take the top ranking in the world.
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Valero Texas Open history, results and past winners

The Valero Texas Open is the PGA Tour's San Antonio-area event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in April as lead-in to the Masters. The event, which was first played in 1922, originally started out as the Texas Open....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Golf Channel

How to watch the Augusta National Women's Amateur and Chevron Championship

Two of the premiere events in the women's game take place this week with the LPGA's first major of the year, the Chevron Championship, and the Augusta National Women's Amateur. The Chevron will be contested Thursday-Sunday, for the final time at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. Golf...
AUGUSTA, GA
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Valero Texas Open daily fantasy golf (DFS) picks

Each week, including this week's 2022 Valero Texas Open, Golf News Net offers daily fantasy golf (DFS) advice, picks, lineups and tips for DraftKings PGA Tour games, scrutinizing the pricing model and looking for players who will perform best in both guaranteed prize pool (GPP) events and cash games. To...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Ewan Ferguson, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar. In the final round, Ferguson was locked in a battle with a variety of players, but his final round of 2-under 70 in difficult conditions was good enough for a one-shot win over Chase Hanna on 7-under 271.
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

How much money does the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship purse is a lot of money, and the Corales Puntacana Championship first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour. The 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship purse is $3.7 million, which is a $700,000 increase over 2021. How much money does...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 The Chevron Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 The Chevron Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The The Chevron Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko,...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Golf Roundup: Scheffler wins Match Play to take top spot in world ranking

AUSTIN (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is the hottest player in golf and now has the ranking to prove it. Six weeks after his first PGA Tour victory, Scheffler won the Dell Technologies Match Play for his third title in his last five starts, this one enough to move him to No. 1 in the world.
AUSTIN, TX
thegolfnewsnet.com

How much money does the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play purse is a lot of money, and the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour. The 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play purse is $1.5 million, which is a $1,500,000 increase...
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Valero Texas Open fantasy picks, rankings, sleepers: Expert says back Jordan Spieth at TPC San Antonio

Rory McIlroy, reigning champion Jordan Spieth and 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama are among the headliners for the 2022 Valero Texas Open, which tees off Thursday at TPC San Antonio. It's the final tuneup for the PGA Tour's first major next week at Augusta National, and McIlroy is playing in San Antonio for the first time since his only appearance in the Texas Open in 2013. He is looking to win his fifth major championship and complete the Career Grand Slam next week in Augusta. Caesars Sportsbook lists McIlroy as the 15-2 favorite in its latest 2022 Valero Texas Open golf odds. Spieth is the 14-1 second choice, and Corey Conners (18-1) is the only other golfer who comes in under 20-1. Matsuyama and Abraham Ancer both are listed at 20-1, and Bryson DeChambeau is back at 28-1.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
golfmagic.com

WGC Match Play last 16: Collin Morikawa CRUSHED and Brooks Koepka beats Jon Rahm

Collin Morikawa was thrashed 7&6 by Abraham Ancer in the last-16 of the WGC Match Play on Saturday, while Brooks Koepka beat Jon Rahm in a playoff. Morikawa came up against Abraham Ancer and he couldn't lay a glove on the talented Mexican. Ancer made five birdies on the front nine to go 5 up at the turn.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Valero Texas Open DFS picks 2022: The Match Play contender you should fade

Though some of the world’s best have gone into Masters prep mode, we’re not skipping the Valero Texas Open. We actually feel like we have a decent handle on what predicts success at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks course, which has hosted this event since 2010. We’ve learned...
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Masters odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions by advanced model that nailed 7 golf majors

The 2022 Masters is nearly here. The first golf major of the year gets underway on Thursday, April 7 at Augusta National. All eyes are on five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods, who is currently listed in the 2022 Masters field despite recovering from injuries sustained during a major car crash. Woods is 60-1 to don his sixth green jacket in the latest 2022 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Woods completed a miraculous comeback to win the Masters Tournament in 2019 and has plenty experience at Augusta.
GOLF

