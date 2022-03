Recreational marijuana sales will start in New Mexico on April 1, and Albuquerque city councilors met to talk about enforcing where people can use it. The debate was centered around the Albuquerque clean indoor air act. The act is designed to control where tobacco is consumed in public, and some city council members believed that the enforcement of marijuana use regulations needs to be tightened before April 1st.

