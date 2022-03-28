ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tesla seeks 2nd stock split in less than 2 years

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhJxi_0erwvTwe00
Tesla Deliveries FILE - A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Feb. 9, 2019. Tesla is looking to split its stock so that the electric vehicle maker can pay a dividend to its shareholders. The company said in a regulatory filing that it plans to make a request at its upcoming annual shareholders meeting to increase its number of authorized shares so that it can split the stock in the form of a dividend. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Shares of Tesla jumped at the opening bell Monday after the electric car maker announced its second stock split in less than two years.

The company said in a regulatory filing, and also in a tweet, that it plans to make a request at an upcoming annual shareholders meeting to increase its number of authorized shares so that it can split the stock in the form of a dividend.

It did not say when a split would occur or the ratio of such a stock split, but it would follow similar maneuvers by a trio of tech companies that have seen their shares soar in recent months.

Tesla's shares are up more than 60% over the past year, with each costing more than $1,000.

And the company is growing. CEO Elon Musk opened Tesla's first European factory last week, a " Gigafactory " in Germany that will employ 12,000 people and produce 500,000 vehicles a year.

"Given the stock’s meteoric run its not a surprise that Musk & Co. are heading down the path of another stock split especially with robust EV demand and the build-outs of the flagship Berlin and Austin Giga factories now on a glide path, said Dan Ives, who follows Tesla for Wedbush.

A stock split does would change the price-per-stock, but not the overall value of those holdings. It can push up the price of a company's stock, at least temporarily, and the announcement did just that on Monday.

Shares continued to rise after the opening bell, almost 8%, or $77.22, to $1,087.86.

Tesla Inc. said that its board has greenlighted the proposal, but that the dividend is contingent on final board approval.

Tesla had a 5-for-1 stock split in August 2020, which went into effect one day after the company announced that it planned to sell up to $5 billion worth of its stock. Just three months later Tesla said that it was planning another stock sale, looking to raise up to $5 billion in that offering.

Tesla follows other tech giants that have seen the price of shares vault out of reach of most investors. Alphabet, Google's parent company, announced a 20-for-1 split in February Amazon.com Inc. said this month that it would do a split of the same ratio.

“We view Tesla’s move following the likes of Amazon, Google, Apple and initiating its second stock split in two years as a smart strategic move that will be a positive catalyst for shares going forward,” Ives wrote in a research report.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla said it would include more information, including the date and place of its annual shareholder meeting, in an upcoming proxy statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

GM Begins Production of Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report said Monday at a product launch that it intends to lead the world in electronic vehicles eventually, in a direct challenge to Elon Musk's market-leading Tesla. Company executives made the remarks during a press conference marking the beginning of production of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

A Snapshot Of Tesla's 'S3XY' Models

It’s been said that Elon Musk sells his cars with a splash of Freud. He keeps things sexy — or S3XY, because he failed to win the "Model E" trademark from Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and resorted to using "3" instead. That S.3.X.Y. lineup is almost complete...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Split#European#Musk Co#Ev#Wedbush
Benzinga

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Bought $1M Shares In This Biotech Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA bull Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Thursday further raised its exposure in China-based biotech company Burning Rock Biotech Ltd BNR. The investment firm bought 112,150 shares — estimated to be worth $1.08 million — in the biotech company, a stock it has been piling up on since November last year.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
insideevs.com

Tesla Starts Shipping Five-Seat Model X Long Range To Customers

After launching the refreshed Model X Plaid exclusively as a six-seater, Tesla has started delivering five-seat variants of its flagship electric crossover. This will no doubt be a welcome addition to the Model X lineup, as many owners prefer to maximize the vehicle's rear cargo area than carry more passengers. In addition, the Model X with five seats brings no extra charges, unlike the six- and seven-seat interior options.
CARS
International Business Times

Tesla Rolls Out First Vehicles As German Gigafactory Goes Live

Tesla will on Tuesday deliver to customers the first 30 Model Y cars made at its 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) Gruenheide plant, launching its first European production hub that is the biggest investment in a German car factory in recent history. Chief Executive Elon Musk arrived in Berlin on...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Tesla May Consider Manganese Battery, According To Elon Musk

Tesla started offering electric cars with a new battery chemistry in some areas fairly recently: Lithium iron phosphate (LFP). While it's not actually new in terms of development and deployment in vehicles, it's new to some Tesla cars in some areas. Now, according to CEO Elon Musk, the company may be moving forward with another chemistry that uses a manganese-based cathode.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Elon Musk Has Hinted About Leaving Tesla — Eventually

When people think of Elon Musk, they think of the man who's one of the founders and current CEO of Tesla, Inc. Tesla is largely responsible for the popularization of electric cars. As the years have passed, Tesla has seen many successes. Is Musk thinking about leaving Tesla?. Article continues...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Musk reveals plan to scale Tesla to ‘extreme size’

On Monday, Musk revealed on Twitter the themes that will dominate the next installment in Tesla’s long-term playbook: artificial intelligence and scaling the automaker’s operations. “Main Tesla subjects will be scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI,” Musk tweeted....
BUSINESS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
86K+
Followers
97K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy